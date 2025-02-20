Manchester United youngster Sekou Kone is on course to be handed the opportunity to enjoy his first taste of senior action before the Premier League campaign comes to a close thanks to earning head coach Ruben Amorim's trust during the early stages of his Old Trafford reign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils have been prepared to offload big-names who have come through their ranks in recent weeks, with Marcus Rashford joining Aston Villa on an initial loan deal which includes an option to be made permanent for £40million, they are still keen to develop their best up-and-coming talent.

A narrow defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend has left Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for a European competition hanging by a thread, despite spending £30million to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce during the winter transfer window, and Amorim is poised to offer Kone a route into his plans.

Kone Poised to be Handed Red Devils Chance

Teenage defensive midfielder has earned Amorim's trust

Kone is set to be handed his Manchester United debut before the season reaches its climax, according to GMS sources, with there being confidence behind the scenes that he has the potential to thrive in Amorim's preferred system after showing promising signs since arriving at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils lured the defensive midfielder away from Malian side Guidars in August, having agreed a fee in excess of £1million to beat the likes of Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers to his signature, and he is on the cusp of being handed the chance to make a first-team breakthrough.

GMS sources have been informed that Kone is trusted by Amorim, who has struggled to guide Manchester United to consistent results since being appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor in November, leading to him being poised to be rewarded with game time ahead of schedule after plans had initially been made to give him opportunities to prove his worth in pre-season.

The 19-year-old has been likened to World Cup-winning former Red Devils man Paul Pogba during the early stages of his time with the Premier League giants, having attempted to earn his stripes with the under-21 side, and was an unused substitute for the defeat to Tottenham last weekend.

Amorim opted against bringing Kone off the bench due to fears that it could be detrimental to his development if he was put under pressure to make a telling impact when chasing the game in north London, GMS sources have learned, but it was decided that including him in the matchday squad during an injury crisis was an important step forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sekou Kone has been handed 256 minutes of action for Manchester United's under-21 side in Premier League 2 this season

Kone Better Equipped Than Collyer for Action

Malian expected to adjust to Premier League life with ease

GMS sources have been told that there is confidence behind the scenes that Kone has the ability to handle the step up into Manchester United's first-team and could prove to be better equipped than fellow up-and-coming talent Toby Collyer when it comes to adjusting to life in the Premier League.

The latter has been getting opportunities this season - having accumulated 122 minutes of Premier League action - but his teammate was lured away from his homeland of Mali with a view to developing him for the long-term, and he can expect to be included on the bench more often during the remainder of the campaign.

Kone is in line to profit from Manchester United planning to have a proven talent and a promising youngster for every position, GMS sources understand, and their strategy to sign teenagers will not change ahead of being able to do further business when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Red Devils will also be in the market for senior options who are capable of making an instant impact, having been left in the bottom half of the Premier League, and GMS sources recently revealed that they have been sending scouts to watch Victor Osimhen in action for loan side Galatasaray ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

