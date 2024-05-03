Highlights Stan Collymore says it is time for Manchester United to sell Bruno Fernandes.

The pundit believes that the Portuguese star doesn't have the stomach for the fight at Old Trafford.

United are reportedly planning wholesale changes with almost all first-team players up for sale.

Manchester United should part ways with their current captain Bruno Fernandes this summer, according to Caught Offside columnist Stan Collymore.

The Red Devils are primed for a busy transfer window, with several players reportedly set to leave Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

Skipper Fernandes, along with Marcus Rashford, Antony and Harry Maguire, could all be moved on in the coming months according to the Telegraph.

Collymore Calls For United to Sell Fernandes

The United skipper has been at the club for four years

With United enduring yet another below-par season, the gloves are off in terms of what the future holds for the current crop at Old Trafford beyond this campaign.

Fernandes has been one of the Red Devils’ best performers since he joined from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, but Collymore believes it’s time for the midfielder to be moved on.

He wrote in his Caught Offside column:

“Let him go! Very good player? Yes! — Captain material? Absolutely not. The fact that he hinted earlier this week that he could be up for a move away tells me that he doesn’t have the stomach for the fight, doesn’t believe in the future project and wants a bit of the easy life — something you just don’t ever get at United. "For me, along with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony he’ll be a poster boy for the era at United where promise was abundant but excuses and not delivering were the reality. Sell and move on!”

Fernandes Has Been One of United’s Most Consistent Performers

In what has been a below par season under Erik Ten Hag

Despite the fact that United are set for a seventh placed league finish, Fernandes leads the club's scoring and assisting records with 10 goals and seven assists in 33 matches.

In addition, the Portuguese midfielder has netted five times and provided four assists in 11 appearances across the Champions League and FA Cup this season. In total, the 29-year-old has played 230 matches for the club, with 143 goal contributions and has been described as a "creative monster" by Statman Dave on X.

While there is little doubting Fernandes' talents, his leadership qualities have been questioned in the past, especially given his status as captain.

If the Red Devils want to adopt a new approach, they may feel now is the time to move on Fernandes and recoup some funds for the midfielder, who cost the club an initial £47m, rising to £68m.

United Are Planning Wholesale Changes This Summer

Only three current players are safe from being sold

Reportedly, United are willing to listen to offers for almost all of their first team members in the summer, including Fernandes.

Despite there being no concrete reports of particular clubs willing to sign Fernandes, it's thought that Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are his most likely destinations, as well as the potential to move to the Saudi Pro League in some capacity.

The only individuals safe from being moved on are Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo, as the club look to build the team around the talented trio.

Rashford has been linked with moves to Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal of late, while Maguire, Antony, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane could also leave.