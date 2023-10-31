Highlights Erik Ten Hag's job could be in major jeopardy ahead of key Premier League fixture in December.

United's poor performance this season can be attributed to injuries to key players and a lack of team goals compared to their rivals like Man City.

The age profile of United's central defenders and midfielders is a cause for concern, with most of them being 30+ next season.

If Erik ten Hag is superstitious then he’ll already have nervously noted Manchester United’s fixture against Liverpool on Sunday December 17.

Barring 24 hours, that’ll be five years to the day Jose Mourinho took his United stars to Anfield in 2018.

On December 18, the day after that 3-1 defeat on Merseyside, Mourinho was sacked and Ten Hag must be wondering if the same fate now awaits him on the very same day five years later.

It could well do, especially if United suffer anything like a repeat of the 7-0 hammering Jurgen Klopp’s men dished out to the Dutchman in March this year.

Richard Arnold has made decision on Ten Hag's future

That December date is only six weeks away and although sources inside Old Trafford say former Ajax boss ten Hag is safe for now, United could already have been dumped out of the Champions League by then.

And after losing five of their ten Premier League games, for the first time since 1986, who knows where United might be sitting in the table as they make that short journey to Anfield.

Another heavy defeat at Liverpool might prove the end for ten Hag even if chief executive Richard Arnold is currently steadfastly sticking by the 52-year-old coach.

The omens don’t look good either. Against top four teams so far, United have played three (Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City) and lost them all conceding eight goals and scoring just one.

It’s not hard to join the dots and see where it’s all unravelled for United this season with injuries - to 16 first team players at one point - hardly helping new players like goalkeeper Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund settle.

There are clearly other factors too. Marcus Rashford scored 34 goals for club and country last season with 17 of those in the Premier League.

This time he’s scored just once in the League, although it’s worth pointing out by the same stage last year he’d only scored four League goals.

When United are starved of the ball as they were against City, Rashford disappears without trace, isolated in a wide area with his threat totally nullified.

His confidence looks in short supply and that can be said of a few others with Casemiro high on that list too.

Old Trafford is an unforgiving place when things go wrong and as Ten Hag is now discovering events can quickly spiral out of control.

The Dutchman arrived from Ajax fifteen months ago seemingly with a clear plan - to rebuild team spirit by embedding a playing identity into the team.

It’s not worked with high profile pundits claiming United rely on flashes of individual brilliance rather than the type of team goals delivered by City in their 3-0 derby romp on Sunday.

Ownership and takeover confusion aren’t helping the overall feeling of stability at United but Ten Hag and his players can’t hide behind that.

And as the clock ticks towards that pre-Christmas fixture at Anfield Ten Hag must be wondering if the trip to Merseyside marks D-Day for his job.

United have another major concern behind the scenes

Erik ten Hag has plenty of pressing problems in his training ground in-tray - but United have some worrying issues looking further ahead.

Four of United’s five central defenders - Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans - will all be 30+ come the start of next season.

Only 25-year-old Argentinian World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, currently recovering from foot surgery that’ll keep him out until December, is the right side of 30 leaving United with a defensive core that’s rapidly ageing.

In midfield the story is just as grim with Ten Hag favourites Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both 32 early next year.

With Arsenal, City and Liverpool boasting youthful, energetic central midfield personnel the age profile in key areas of the United team has now become a cause for concern behind the scenes.

Senior Man Utd figures think Ten Hag has got it wrong with Sancho

The sorry Jadon Sancho saga hasn’t helped Erik ten Hag’s cause in the United boardroom with some senior figures questioning if a different outcome could have been reached.

Sancho’s Instagram post calling out Ten Hag after the winger was dropped for poor performances in training has seen the 23-year-old star banished to train and eat on his own at United’s Carrington training ground.

While recognising Ten Hag must be left to assert his authority in the dressing room, members of United’s football board believe, with Sancho, the manager also has a duty to protect expensive club assets.

At £73 million Sancho wasn’t cheap and his current value has been severely impacted by his stand-off with Ten Hag.

It’s likely Sancho will be seriously short of match fitness once the January window opens.

And that means most interested clubs will only seek a loan deal until the end of the season rather than a straight cash purchase - leaving United to face a heavy loss when they sell the former England and Dortmund star.