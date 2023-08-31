Manchester United could have a busy end to the transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on their pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat, Sergio Reguilon, and why they opted against signing Marc Cucurella, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Luke Shaw and Mason Mount’s injury may have forced their hand for the rest of the window.

Manchester United transfer news – Latest

So far this summer, United have completed the signings of Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and Mount. The Red Devils have been far from convincing this season, despite winning two of their first three games. As a result, Erik ten Hag may have been considering bringing in further reinforcements, but injuries to Shaw and Mount appear to have guaranteed that.

According to the BBC, Manchester United have closing in on a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Reguilon, who signed for Spurs for a fee of £30m. Ten Hag’s side also attempted to bring in Chelsea’s Cucurella, who featured for the west London club last night in their Carabao Cup tie. The report also claims that Sofyan Amrabat is a target, with United trying to complete a deal before the window slams shut tomorrow night.

Now, journalist Jacobs has provided an update on the trio of potential signings this summer.

What has Jones said about Man Utd, Reguilon, Amrabat, and Cucurella?

Jones has suggested that United have moved on from Cucurella due to not being able to insert a break clause in the loan deal after he played his first game for Chelsea. The journalist adds that Reguilon and Amrabat, who earn a combined £78k-a-week according to Salary Sport, are United’s two priorities for the remainder of the window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The situation as of this afternoon is that Reguilon is the new priority. Cucurella was always the focus, but he played minutes for Chelsea. Because that's his first appearance of the season, it means that only a season long loan would be possible. Cucurella couldn't, now he's appeared for Chelsea, go to Manchester United, then come back to Chelsea. That takes away the ability to have a January break clause on the loan. Perhaps, United in January with a new window open and Luke Shaw only out for months, would prefer to have that option, in case they only needed Cucurella for half a season.

“The other thing is the cost of Reguilon is cheaper than the loan fee of Cucurella. On balance, this is better for United, because they've also got an active pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat. They're trying to get both. As a result of that, finances and Cucurella playing for Chelsea yesterday, they're changed their priority to Reguilon."

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Man Utd?

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, United are only looking to sign Amrabat on a loan deal for Financial Fair Play reasons. As a result, you’d imagine that United might struggle to complete any more deals before tomorrow’s deadline, after completing the signings of Amrabat and Reguilon. Although it might not be the news the fans at Old Trafford were hoping for, it can’t be forgotten that they did some smart business earlier in the summer.