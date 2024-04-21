Highlights Manchester United are looking to bolster their strike force in the summer as Anthony Martial is set to depart with his contract up in June.

Benjamin Sesko has become a top target, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Leipzig striker has the ootential to form a strong partnership with current star Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United will be in the market for a new striker to challenge Rasmus Hojlund for game time in the summer transfer window with French forward Anthony Martial set to depart the club at the end of his contract in June - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko could be their top target for financial and partnership reasons.

The Red Devils have massively struggled for goals this season, with Bruno Fernandes leading the way in the Premier League with just eight - and bar the quartet of Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, who are on seven, the next best is youngster Kobbie Mainoo on just two.

There are a lack of goals all across the pitch, but Martial being the backup striker and having just one goal to his name this season means that new minority owners INEOS will be looking for a secondary talisman. And Jacobs claims that whilst Sesko won't be the only other name looked at, he has become a top choice for United due to his release clause and the potential to start a solid partnership with Hojlund.

Benjamin Sesko: Manchester United Transfer Latest

Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been linked with the Red Devils

Sesko has been linked with Arsenal in terms of the English teams in demand of his signature, though United and Chelsea have been linked sporadically. The most recent report linking the Slovenian striker - who only moved to Leipzig for £55m last summer - with the Red Devils states that Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Sesko having scored 13 goals in 37 appearances last season, though the 20-year-old seems destined for the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have both failing to properly nail down a starting place in the first-team at the Emirates Stadium, and that has seen the Gunners join the race again - whilst the report further claims that Leipzig are resigned to losing their talisman and so a move could be imminent in the summer.

Jacobs: "Sesko Has A Real Feeling Of Value"

The Slovenian is likely to move on at the end of the season

Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the price tag and wage demands Sesko could ask for at Old Trafford are favourable compared to other targets, and so their interest may be heightened by financial favouritism. He said:

"Sesko has got a €50million release clause, and Manchester United are happy to move for a younger profile of striker which might not have been the case if Rasmus Hojlund hadn't hit form and started scoring goals. "Manchester United are still determining that final striker target. Ivan Toney could also come into the mix, so could somebody like Evan Ferguson, providing the price isn't astronomical. Of course, with know with Brighton that it tends to be that they get value for their players. "The thing about Sesko compared to Ferguson, Toney and others is that there is a real feeling that the release clause, or a number close to it, represents value. "I think in addition to the fact that wages would be significantly lower than Toney and probably Ferguson as well, there might be a financial argument to bringing in Sesko, who's got a very high ceiling. "Also Manchester United feel that Hojlund and Sesko can work very well together."

United Still Need to Develop Hojlund Regardless of Sesko Development

The Dane has done well in his first season but improvement is needed

United are in need of another striker, though that isn't any slight on Hojlund's talents.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has already scored 11 goals in 28 games for Slovenia, ranking as their seventh-highest goalscorer of all-time.

At just 21, the Dane is still learning his craft in the top-flight, and alongside Sesko, United would have two of the best young strikers in Europe learning their trade. An experienced striker could be brought in to guide them through the process - one in the ilk of Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Edison Cavani that they have boasted in the past - which would represent an immensely strong front line.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-04-24.