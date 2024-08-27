Key Takeaways Manuel Ugarte set to sign with Manchester United today, bolstering the midfield and improving defensive options.

Scott McTominay likely headed to Napoli, freeing up funds for Ugarte's arrival at Old Trafford.

Outcast Jadon Sancho garnering interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus.

Manchester United are now edging closer to securing the signature of Paris Saint-Germain and Uruguay star Manuel Ugarte and, according to ESPN Uruguay’s Diego Munoz, the midfielder is set to sign his Old Trafford contract today.

For much of 2023/24, Erik ten Hag’s problem area was in the centre of the park, particularly from a defensive standpoint, with neither Casemiro nor Sofyan Amrabat able to keep up with the thrills and spills of the English top flight.

Despite Ten Hag and Co having enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window by adding Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to the fold, signing a new midfielder could be the difference-maker in the club’s aspirations this season.

Manuel Ugarte Set to Sign Man Utd Contract Today

Midfielder set to become Ten Hag's fifth signing of the summer

Starlet Kobbie Mainoo and skipper Bruno Fernandes, who recently signed a contract extension in M16, are in dire need of a reliable No.6 as they look to improve on last season’s Premier League finish of eighth place – which was their lowest-ever.

Ugarte, 23, emerged as their primary candidate earlier in the window, though talks stagnated thanks to a gulf in valuation between the two parties, with PSG demanding a fee of around the £51 million mark.

Munoz of ESPN Uruguay took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Ugarte will become a Manchester United player in the coming days, with him poised to put pen to paper on his Old Trafford contract today. Translated into English, he wrote:

“Manuel Ugarte will play for Manchester United. The contract will be signed tomorrow.”

What could help fund the 23-year-old’s move to Old Trafford is that Manchester United have already accepted a bid, worth £25 million, for Scott McTominay’s services, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Scot has ‘accepted Napoli and their project’.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources earlier this week, the Red Devils were increasingly confident that a deal with PSG can be struck after Ugarte himself has informed both clubs that a move to Old Trafford is what he desires in the coming week.

Ugarte's Defensive Statistics vs Positional Peers (over last 365 days) Metric Output per 90 Percentile Tackles 4.21 1% Tackles won 2.37 2% Dribblers tackled 1.93 1% Dribblers challenged 4.52 1% Interceptions 1.01 2% Ball recoveries 7.72 4%

Bayern Munich Interested in Outcast Jadon Sancho

Chelsea, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund to provide competition for his signature

While all eyes are on whether the Ugarte deal can be struck before the fast-approaching deadline, there has also been some movement in a possible departure for Jadon Sancho, who has notched just 12 goals and six assists in his 83-game career at the club.

Bundesliga greats Bayern Munich, in particular, have been credited with ‘possible’ interest in the out-of-favour winger, according to a report from HITC Sport, while Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also all keeping tabs on his situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 285-game career, Sancho has registered 89 goals and 84 assists.

Proving that he is still low down on Ten Hag’s pecking order, the Englishman has been left out of both of his side’s Premier League matchday squads for outings against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Contracted to his Premier League employers until June 2026, Sancho may well depart the club this summer, cutting his stay by two years, just three summers after Manchester United forked out £73 million for his signature.

All statistics per FBRef - correct as of 27/08/2024