Highlights Man United wonderkid Shea Lacey has been spotted in first-team training for the first time.

The 16-year-old has recently returned from injury and is highly thought of behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

United manager Erik ten Hag has shown a willingness to give young United players like Kobbie Mainoo a chance this season.

Another new face is training with the Manchester United first team ahead of their Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. Erik ten Hag is building himself a reputation for developing young players, and that trend looks set to continue.

In the build-up to this weekend's match, Alex Turk of the BBC said 16-year-old winger Shea Lacey has been photographed training with the United first team. The wonderkid - who the United Stand's Beth Tucker told GIVEMESPORT to look out for in December - has been out injured for the last six months, but now looks set to make a return and could be fast-tracked to the first team.

Prior to his injury, Lacey played five times this season for United's under-18s. He scored twice from midfield and picked up two yellow cards. He netted three goals in 12 last season, being booked just once.

Shea Lacey is an Exciting Talent

But he might not be ready for Premier League debut just yet

Lacey has been playing football since he was just three years old, and grew up supporting United despite his brothers being Liverpool fans. He was snapped up by United at a young age, and made his debut for the under-18s last term aged just 15. He has also featured for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League and made his under-21s debut in a friendly outing against Feyenoord.

On his training session with the first team this week, BBC Sport's Alex Turk posted on X: "A breakthrough this season would surprise me after his lengthy injury, but he’s not miles away. One of the points strongly in Erik ten Hag’s favour. He’s been absolutely brilliant with his management of academy talents."

United academy graduate appearances in PL this season Appearances Minutes played Marcus Rashford 30 2,166 Alejandro Garnacho 29 1,994 Scott McTominay 27 1,571 Jonny Evans 19 1,110 Kobbie Mainoo 17 1,369 Willy Kambwala 6 221 Hannibal Mejbri 5 131 Omari Forson 3 65 Amad Diallo 2 46 Daniel Gore 1 1

Ten Hag Continues Blooding Youngsters

In an interview with Sky Sports last month, Ten Hag spoke about the process of bringing youngsters through, and how important it is to the 'DNA of Manchester United'. He named the talents he's most excited about. While Shea Lacey wasn't on that list, he will certainly have caught the Dutchman's eye in training this week.

"I think it is in the DNA of Manchester United that young players come through," he said. "I think about the Busby Babes, the Class of '92, and also we've worked hard to get this generation built in an environment that they are really competitive every day, to bring them through and when they get an opportunity to take them.

"Kobbie Mainoo is one of them. We, as Manchester United coaches, are very happy that a player of his skills is coming through. We have more young players like Garnacho, like Hojlund, like Omari Forson, like [Amad] Diallo. Antony is also young.

"We have many good, young players and we have to develop their skillset, being in the team feeling a stronger connection with Manchester United, a real winning attitude. That is a base to winning trophies."

Statistics from worldfootball.net - correct as of 10-04-24.