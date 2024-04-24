Highlights Manchester United secured a crucial win against Sheffield United, with Fernandes leading the charge in the second half.

The Portuguese star showed his class with two goals and an assist, making a significant impact on both ends of the pitch.

Maguire's header and Brereton Diaz's goal also played key roles in the exciting match.

Manchester United picked up an all-important three points in their Champions League football pursuit with a 4-2 win over relegation-threatened Sheffield United and had a Bruno Fernandes-inspired second half to thank.

In the opening stages, the home outfit appeared threatening and enjoyed the lion's share of the possession, but it was Chris Wilder's outfit who took the lead in the 34th minute. Andre Onana's wayward pass landed in the path of Jayden Bogle, who slotted past the Cameroonian.

Harry Maguire levelled proceedings just shy of the half-time interval with the daintiest of headers after he got on the end of an Alejandro Garnacho cross from the left-hand side. Following the interval, the visitors were quick to retake the lead - this time through Ben Brereton Diaz.

Skipper Fernandes' emphatic conversion from 12 yards out gave Erik ten Hag and Co. a lease of life on the hour mark. He then added a second with a fantastic long-range finish before setting up Rasmus Hojlund to make it 4-2.

Key Match Statistics Manchester United Statistics Sheffield United 25 Total shots 10 13 Shots off target 4 72% Possession 28% 7 Fouls 9 8 Corner kicks 4 0 Yellow cards 1

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 6/10

The Cameroon international endured a quiet night between the sticks but stayed alert when necessary, acting as the sweeper for his side or when picking out passes. Produced a wayward pass for Sheffield's opener.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Looked more assured on the right-hand side but was still shaky at times. Continues to lack concentration.

CB - Harry Maguire - 8.5/10

Continued his fine form and was typically solid. Was on hand to give his side a rapid response with a clever, flicked header just shy of half-time.

CB - Casemiro - 7/10

The central midfielder by trade was dominant in the air as usual, making him a real threat from set-piece situations. Defensively, he wasn't majorly troubled.

LB - Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Somehow didn't get an equaliser for Ten Hag's men in the 56th minute. Looked energetic, though.

CM - Christian Eriksen - 6/10

Stationed as the deepest of the midfield three early on, Eriksen looked relatively composed. It was the Dane's first start since January, and he played well but looked lethargic before his substitution.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

Plenty of clever touches from the young ace. Composed in possession and a hard-working presence outside of it.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes - 9/10

As always, the United skipper was trying. Something you cannot doubt is his work ethic with him popping up in different spaces - on both wings, too - to try and create goalscoring opportunities. Emphatic penalty. Great finish.

RW - Antony - 4/10

The Brazilian was trying, but his efforts amounted to little in both the first and second half. It's clear that he's not currently performing at the level he needs to be. Rightfully substituted.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 4.5/10

The young Dane made his typical darting runs but had little joy early on. Largely blunt in attack but broke his streak without a goal late on.

LW - Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Whipped in the ball for Maguire's deft header, while he also had a few chances to get on the scoresheet himself. Much more direct in the second half and caused

Sub - Amad Diallo - 6/10

Will be wondering how he's not getting a start over Antony. Showed glimpses of his brilliance.

Sub - Scott McTominay - 6/10

Was important when he came on. Kept things simple in the middle and allowed the likes of Mainoo and Fernandes to bomb on and influence.

Sub - Ethan Wheatley - 4/10

The club's 250th academy graduate to make his debut. Looked positive and will be looked at by the boss in the future.

Sub - Sofyan Amrabat - /10

Given eight minutes to keep it safe in midfield and did his job.

Sheffield United Player Ratings

GK - Wes Foderingham - 7/10

Equal to plenty of Manchester United chances in the early stages of the affair, but the majority of his saves looked tame from the home side and routine for the goalkeeper. Excellent display other than the three goals.

CB - Mason Holgate - 4/10

Booked in the 37th minute and was outshone by his centre-back partners. Let the opposition get behind him too many times.

CB - Anel Ahmedozhic - 6/10

Made a crucial block early on to thwart Garnacho's shot and kept Hojlund relatively quiet.

CB - Auston Trusty - 7/10

Had a brilliant first ten minutes and made a key intervention when Dalot was through on goal. His pace was a real asset for the Blades.

RM - Jayden Bogle - 5/10

Scored his side's opener after pouncing on Onana's loose ball. Struggled to track Garnacho in the second half but was energetic overall.

CM - Ben Obsorn - 5/10

Put the ball on a plate for Diaz's goal and found himself in excellent space between the lines on numerous occasions. Struggled to contain Mainoo, however.

CM - Ollie Arblaster - 6/10

A brilliant performance all round from the young captain but was just bettered by United's midfield. Chris Wilder's decision to give him the armband paid off.

CM - Gustavo Hamer - 6/10

The orchestrator behind a lot of Sheffield's brightest plays, but it was to no avail most of the time. Produced some nice touches.

LM - Andre Brooks - 5/10

Was alert throughout, fulfilling his duties of going backwards and forwards. Subbed at half-time.

ST - Cameron Archer - 5.5/10

Not his brightest cameo in a Sheffield strip, but did the bare minimum by trying to force Maguire and Casemiro into making mistakes. Replaced just after the hour mark.

ST - Ben Brereton Diaz - 6/10

Scored the Blades' second, latching onto a standard cut-back. Didn't enjoy much joy throughout, however, and was kept quiet by Casemiro. Almost grabbed a second, but a deflection dragged it wide.

Sub - Vinicius Souza - 4.5/10

Was lively but enjoyed little of the ball. Dropped into centre-back, which limited his ability to impact further forward.

Sub - James McAtee - 3/10

Taken off after being brought on as the former Manchester City man struggled to continue.

Sub - Oliver Norwood - 4/10

Little time to make an impact. Unfortunate to be introduced while losing.

Sub - Will Osula - 3/10

Replaced McAtee but had little to no time to make an impact, just like Norwood.

Man of the Match

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Largely ineffectual in the first half, the talismanic Portuguese came into his own in the second stage. Although he racked up two goals - one from the spot kick and one from outside the box - and an assist for his side's fourth, he was equally important in his defensive responsibilities.

Energetic as always, he continuously found himself in pockets of space or on either flank. Whether he was there to deliver balls or find teammates with a line-breaking pass, Fernandes was the go-to guy, all while running himself into the ground. A real captain's performance and one that will prove any doubters wrong.