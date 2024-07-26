Highlights Manchester United are eyeing former Derby County left-back Archie Brown.

INEOS signed Brown before, for Swiss side FC Lausanne.

The Red Devils are also working on a deal to sign PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United have added former Derby County left-back Archie Brown to their shortlist of targets this summer in a surprise move, according to HITC.

The Red Devils have included the promising defender among their options as they look to bring in a new left-sided defender amid concerns over Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury history.

Erik ten Hag was short of options at left-back last season as both Man United players were out of the rotation, leaving the Dutchman to rely on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sofyan Amrabat at times on the left.

Both Shaw and Malacia are absent from Man United’s pre-season tour in the United States, while the Premier League giants are assessing their options ahead of the new campaign.

After finalising deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, Man United are now likely to address their problematic full-back situation, with right-sided options also being considered.

With just 12 months left on his deal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to see his future resolved before the window shuts on August 30. The Englishman has been linked with an Old Trafford departure in recent weeks, with several clubs around Europe and England showing interest.

Man United ‘Keep Tabs’ on Gent Star

INEOS have signed him before

According to HITC, Man United’s minority owners, INEOS, have kept close tabs on Gent defender Archie Brown and have included the left-back in their shortlist this summer.

The former Derby County player - who has 'ballerina feet' according to an article by The Athletic - was acquired by INEOS before, for their Swiss side FC Lausanne in 2021, where he impressed and eventually moved to Belgium two years later.

HITC reports that Brown’s name has now been ‘put forward’ to United’s footballing department to assess, among multiple other options, including former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso and Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell.

Archie Brown Stats (2023/24 Belgian Pro League) Games 31 Assists 4 Progressive carries per 90 4.69 Successful take-ons per 90 2.62 Tackles per 90 1.31 Aerials won per 90 1.80

The Red Devils were also linked with Sergio Reguilon’s return – the Spurs outcast would be keen on a summer move to Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard has one year left on his current deal with Tottenham and is unlikely to feature for the north London club again, after being left out of their pre-season tour.

Man Utd ‘Working’ on Ugarte Deal

The Red Devils' departures remain crucial

Manchester United are still working on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are yet to reach an agreement with the Parisians, despite convincing Ugarte to join and become the new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

Speaking to GMS, Romano revealed that player outgoings remain crucial for Man United’s summer plans as they are now focused on bringing in extra funds for new acquisitions.

The Premier League giants are yet to see any further major departures after Mason Greenwood’s exit to Marseille earlier this month.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-07-24.