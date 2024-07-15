Highlights Man United have a genuine interest in signing PSG attacker Xavi Simons

Manchester United have a genuine interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Xavi Simons, but Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are still leading the race for his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests that several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Simons’ situation this summer.

The 21-year-old looks set to depart Parc des Princes again, after re-joining from PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal just 12 months ago.

Romano suggests a Bundesliga return is on the cards for the talented Dutchman this summer – Simons impressed on loan at RB Leipzig last season, scoring eight goals and registering 13 assists in 32 appearances.

Leipzig are now keen to bring the Barcelona academy graduate back on a permanent deal and currently face concrete competition from league rivals Bayern.

After appointing new boss Vincent Kompany, the Bavarians are undergoing a summer rebuild – Simons could follow ex-Premier League duo Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha to the Allianz Arena soon.

The Red Devils Yet to Advance on Simons

Bayern and Leipzig ‘really pushing’

Romano, speaking on his live show, suggested that Man United’s interest in Simons ‘is not something concrete or advanced’ at the moment as Bayern and Leipzig are still thought to be leading the race to sign him this summer:

“Let me say that the interest of Premier League clubs, Man United, but not only, in Xavi Simons, is something real, because they asked about the conditions of the deal with Paris Saint-Germain, knowing that the player will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. “So Manchester United interest is genuine, but it's not something concrete or advanced at this stage, because I'm told that the two clubs really pushing and still leading the race for Xavi Simons are Bayern and Red Bull Leipzig.”

Simons has caught the eye of many at Euro 2024 – the 21-year-old played a key role for the Netherlands in the tournament, registering three assists and scoring a goal.

If he were to join Man United this summer, Simons would reunite with and potentially form an explosive partnership with Oranje teammate Joshua Zirkzee, who joined on a five-year deal on Sunday.

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt is likely to follow next – the Red Devils are in talks with Bayern Munich over a deal for the 24-year-old.

Xavi Simons RB Leipzig Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 32 8 13 Champions League 8 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

Despite interest from several Premier League sides, RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose remains positive about bringing Simons back from PSG, saying he is ‘optimistic’ the Bundesliga giants ‘won’t have many departures’ this summer.

Leipzig - who described Simons as "unstoppable" in a social media post - could welcome a new season without two of their biggest stars as Spaniard Dani Olmo is also linked with a move away, attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Branthwaite Situation ‘on Standby’

Everton have no intention to negotiate

Everton have ‘no intention to negotiate’ with Manchester United over a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GMS.

The Toffees are holding firm to their £70m valuation of Branthwaite and have already rejected two bids from the Red Devils, short of their asking price.

Romano suggests Man United are still hoping Everton’s stance on the centre-back will change – they ‘know’ Branthwaite is keen on an Old Trafford switch this summer, but the situation remains on standby at the moment - especially with the Merseyside outfit's finances about to be boosted by the sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.