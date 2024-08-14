Highlights Manchester United are looking for further additions as they close in on Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Burnley's Sander Berge and Monaco's Youssouf Fofana are two players United are keeping tabs on.

Montpellier's Akor Adams could be an alternate option to Dominic Calvert Lewin.

In a bid to better their woes of last season, Manchester United have already dipped into the transfer pot this summer with the capture of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui also close to an Old Trafford switch. However, with new ownership putting further pressure on Erik ten Hag to pull his side out of last term's eighth place slump (the club's worst finish since 1989-90), more signings look to be inbound as the Dutch manager aims to add to last season's FA Cup triumph.

Midfield additions seem to be on the agenda at Old Trafford, as well as another forward option. With that in mind, here are the latest rumours and some of the players United might look to sign in the final weeks of the summer window.

Sander Berge

Burnley

Sander Berge has been linked with a number of top clubs in his time, with his spell in the Premier League with Sheffield United pre-empted by interest from Arsenal and Liverpool at one point. However, now at Burnley, it seems that the bigger clubs are circling once again as his abilities are perhaps suited to a higher level than that of the Championship. Switched on to that notion, the Turf Moor bigwigs see the Norwegian international as an important asset - valuing him at £30m as links to Manchester United ramp up.

Berge didn't feature at all in Burnley's pre-season matches. He was also away from the squad for the second-tier opener on Monday night as Burnley beat Luton Town 4-1 at Kenilworth Road. In the case of if he's worth it, his personal numbers are solid in comparison to Casemiro, a divisive figure at Old Trafford. The arrival of the imposing Burnley man could be excellent competition, and an eventual replacement for the Brazilian former Real Madrid star.

Comparative Premier League Stats of Sander Berge and Casemiro 2023-24 Statistic Berge Casemiro Games 37 25 Goals 1 1 Assists 2 2 Pass Completion % 88.1% 81.8% Progressive Passes 164 112 Progressive Carries 64 12 Tackles 76 83 Interceptions 23 18 Blocks 49 74 Clearances 60 71 Aerials Won % 57.1% 65.6%

Youssouf Fofana

AS Monaco

Another player of interest for United seems to be Youssouf Fofana of Monaco. While any further purchases have to be helped along by United selling players on - this has already been bolstered by the exit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham, as well as Scott McTominay's potential exit. If McTominay does leave in this window, either Berge or Fofana would be excellent captures.

The 25-year-old French international, described as a 'monster' and 'game changer,' is yet another ideal asset within Ten Hag's midfield, as he offers a plethora of excellent performances as well as favourable numbers that make solid reading alongside those of some of the best midfielders in Europe. The dynamic all-action midfielder's FBREF stats, featured below, arrive in comparison to positional peers in the men's big five leagues, Champions League and Europa League over the last 365 days. These include: Ryan Gravenberch, Federico Valverde, Fabian Ruiz, Enzo Fernandez, and even Bruno Guimaraes. Currently, Monaco have placed a £30m value on their midfielder, as AC Milan and West Ham have registered their interest alongside United.

Youssouf Fofana's best FBREF statistics Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-Penalty Goals 0.13 Top 21% Non-Penalty xG (npxG) 0.17 Top 9% Shots Total 1.74 Top 14% Shot Creating Actions (SCA) 3.34 Top 22% Progressive Passes 8.31 Top 6% Successful Take-ons 1.30 Top 11% Interceptions 1.23 Top 29%

Akor Adams

Montpellier

The final player to feature in this piece is Montpellier's 24-year-old Nigerian forward, Akor Adams. Hhis selection in this piece arrives with Manchester United's reported interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin. While Calvert-Lewin is a tempting choice for United, while looking at similar players via FBREF, Adams stuck out. At 24, and despite DCL's Premier League experience, Adams has been developing nicely in France's Ligue 1 and looks to be a more exciting addition than that of the Everton man - a player who has ultimately struggled with injuries as well as form.

Additionally, with Adams' value believed to be in excess of €14m (£12m), he could be a better long-term investment than Everton's current valuation of the 27-year-old, which will presumably go over the current €22m (£18.7m).

Comparative Statistics of Akor Adams and Dominic Calvert-Lewin 2023-24 Statistic Adams Calvert-Lewin Games 32 32 Goals 8 7 Assists 1 2 Expected Goals (xG) 12.4 12.9 Non-Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) 12.4 11.4 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 1.9 3.1 Shot Creating Actions 43 54 Goal Creating Actions 3 6

Statistics retrieved from FBREF, Fotmob, Transfermarkt