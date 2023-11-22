Highlights Manchester United's reported interest in Antoine Griezmann is surprising at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s reported interest in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is surprising, as journalist Dean Jones provides his verdict on a signing that would be a “hell of a statement” at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils need a boost after a below-par start to their 2023/24 Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Man Utd have struggled to get going on the pitch throughout most of 2023 as behind-the-scenes matters took precedence. The Manchester giants hope that a recent shift in the club’s ownership can help turn around the fortunes of ten Hag’s side, which has underwhelmed since August.

Man Utd’s reported interest in Griezmann

According to various sources, Manchester United are interested in signing Griezmann at Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to an exciting start to the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era. The Express reports that the Frenchman's contract with Atletico Madrid includes a surprisingly low release clause worth close to £22m, hinting that several clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia could afford to buy him out of his deal with the La Liga outfit.

Sources in Spain claimed that Man Utd offered the experienced attacker an increase on his €7m yearly salary (£144,000 per-week), which could take his weekly earnings to around £400,000.

Griezmann previously left the club from the Spanish capital to join Barcelona in 2019 after the Catalan giants activated his £105m buyout clause. But the 32-year-old couldn’t replicate his Atletico form and rejoined his former employers during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Griezmann is enjoying one of his most productive seasons for the Madrid outfit, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances across the 2023/24 campaign. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed on 21st November that there was nothing in the links between Griezmann and Manchester United. This will come as a blow to the Old Trafford faithful, who would have salivated at the thought of one of the globe’s top stars playing for the Red Devils in the latter stages of his career.

Man Utd have already spent big on signing Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana during the summer of 2023, and it’s unlikely they would stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules with another sizable acquisition. Ten Hag is focused on building a young and hungry side that hopes to guide the Red Devils to competing for regular honours once again, and Griezmann’s age profile may not fit that philosophy. Jones also told GIVEMESPORT (21st November) that new minority shareholder Ratcliffe must acknowledge that some Manchester United departments need ‘absolute emergency’ surgery.

Antoine Griezmann - stats vs Atletico Madrid La Liga squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.49 1st Goals 8 1st Assists 1 =5th Shots per game 2.1 2nd Key passes per game 1.6 1st Crosses per game 1.1 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Dean Jones on Griezmann to Man Utd

Jones questions why Griezmann would be interested in a move to Man Utd, given he has been playing at the best form he has produced for some time. The journalist would be “absolutely stunned” if the Red Devils could pull the signing off. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It'd be a hell of a statement if they could sign Griezmann weeks after Ratcliffe arrives at Man Utd. I'd be absolutely stunned if they could pull something like that off from every angle. But, from Griezmann’s point of view, more than anything, I just don't understand why he’d be interested in a move like that. We've seen from Griezmann in the past few years that he’s often struggled to find his best form and consistency. It’s as good as I've seen him playing for a long time.”

Man Utd transfer news

Manchester United could be interested in buying and selling as the 2024 winter transfer window draws closer. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT (21st November) that the Red Devils could consider offers for Anthony Martial in the new year.

The Frenchman's contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning United must sell him in January to secure a fee for his services. Alternatively, Martial can negotiate a pre-contract with clubs from abroad in the new year and leave Old Trafford as a free agent after his deal expires.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reports that winger Jadon Sancho will not agree to join a club in Saudi Arabia in 2024. The 23-year-old hasn’t played for ten Hag’s side since August 2023, after falling out with the Dutch head coach after responding to comments about his training level in September. The Telegraph claims that Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are targeting Sancho, who could leave Old Trafford in the next few months.

Manchester United return to action this weekend following the international break. On 26th November, they will take on Sean Dyche’s Everton at Goodison Park. The Red Devils could move to within a point of fifth place if results go their way during gameweek 13.

