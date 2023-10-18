Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe's offer for a 25% stake in Manchester United is close to being accepted, but talks continue regarding the overall structure and sporting control.

The completion of the takeover likely to take number of weeks after board approval, and Ratcliffe wants football control as soon as possible.

Ratcliffe is targeting an elite sporting director as well as Paul Mitchell.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will find out soon if his offer for a 25% stake in Manchester United with an eventual path to control has been accepted.

Sources indicate an agreement in principle has been reached on valuation (around £1.4bn) and share size, but talks continue over the overall structure and also what sporting control might look like.

Although a deal may not quite be ready for a board meeting on Thursday this week, when the board do vote then only a majority is needed and six of the 12 members on it are the Glazers. Co-chair Joel and Avram would break a tie if one emerged.

It is likely to take 6-8 weeks even from when the board does approve anything for a deal to then be fully finalised. And Ratcliffe wants football control as soon as he can get it and certainly so he can influence the January window.

Ratcliffe wants to undertake a review of the club and although Erik ten Hag’s job is safe as it stands, some senior executives could be at risk as part of a restructure.

Sir Dave Brailsford, INEOS’ Director of Sport, is expected to play a key role and INEOS Sport's CEO Jean Claude Blanc will also be involved. Ratcliffe himself will be very hands-on. He sees Manchester United as his ‘legacy’ so is expected to be a visible and transparent presence at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plan for January transfer window

There are still a lot of questions to be answered, though, including what the path to control looks like and whether it's an option or an obligation. It wouldn't surprise me if it's a similar model to the one adopted by 49ers Enterprises at Leeds, which was a staggered takeover.

I would also keep an eye on whether Ratcliffe takes 25% and also some preferred stock. The latter could help generate more capital to invest in the club in the short term.

Most Manchester United fans will rightly be asking where the money from all this, as Manchester United termed it, "strategic investment" will go. If predominantly to the Glazers then further capital is obviously necessary to move the club forward.

January might not actually be too different for Manchester United if Ratcliffe comes in. It's a seller's market and there are still FFP concerns.

But we do know Ratcliffe is intent on hiring a sporting director. Paul Mitchell is one to watch. He left Monaco over the summer and has relocated back to Manchester. Mitchell wants a Premier League job and was also keen on Chelsea last summer.

Michael Edwards is another name INEOS admire, but it remains to be seen whether this is the right project for him. Edwards wants freedom and to champion innovation and data. He needs a modern model with freedom to challenge. That's clearly not Manchester United right now.

Sheikh Jassim's next move

A final word on Sheikh Jassim, whose bid was popular with large proportions of the fan base. This is no surprise given it was the only 100% bid and guaranteed the Glazers left if successful.

I am told his withdrawal is total. It was made clear to those running the process that his offer was no longer valid even if things fall through with Ratcliffe. Last week Sheikh Jassim did not actually make a new sixth bid. He held advanced negotiations to try and find a breakthrough on his existing offer. There was nothing new tabled or turned down.

Sheikh Jassim stuck to his valuation, although he did up the pledged investment from £0.8bn to £1.4bn. Sources indicate he eventually grew tired of the process.

I also think the timing of the withdrawal strongly suggests Nine Two Foundation sensed Ratcliffe had made a major breakthrough. It was always likely they would walk before being formally rejected.

Sheikh Jassim’s proposal was obviously appealing on paper, although those close to the sellers have repeatedly argued the reality of Jassim’s bid did not match the PR. There have always been quite high tensions between Jassim and Raine Group. It's fair to say both sides have different accounts as to the bid and more generally what has transpired over the past ten months. It's important to relay both for balance and understand this type of negotiation is complicated and shouldn't be viewed like a transfer.

Despite links with Tottenham and Inter, I am also told as it stands, Sheikh Jassim is not considering buying another football club.