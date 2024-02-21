Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford has been assured by new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Dutchman hopes recent form will secure a spot in the Champions League for the 2024/25 season.

Despite the campaign, Ratcliffe is backing ten Hag and has no plans to replace him in the summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been assured of his future at Old Trafford by the club’s new minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Red Devils head coach’s job has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks after a challenging 2023/24 season, which saw them knocked out of European competition before Christmas.

Ten Hag hopes that a recent turnaround in form will be enough to see his side secure a place in next season’s Champions League as they chase down Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Ratcliffe has recently seen his minority takeover approved by the Premier League and FA, which will see the INEOS chairman take control of football and sporting operations behind the scenes.

Ten Hag’s job is currently safe at Man Utd

The Dutchman has had to endure a difficult season so far

Manchester United have endured a challenging 2023/24 campaign so far, sitting sixth in the Premier League after being dumped out of the Champions League at the group stages.

Reports in November 2023 stated that the Dutchman was on ‘thin ice’ at Old Trafford after overseeing what was then the club’s worst start to a season in 61 years. However, recent results have thrown United back into Champions League qualification contention, whilst their form has taken an upturn.

According to Bailey, writing for HITC, Ratcliffe is backing ten Hag and has no plans to replace him during the summer. The report claims that the Englishman has been impressed by the current Man Utd boss and encouraged by recent performances. Ratcliffe also feels that the squad has reacted well to ten Hag in recent weeks, as shown in recent victories against Luton Town and Aston Villa.

INEOS are looking forward to the 2024 summer transfer window and intend for the 54-year-old to attack the market with no concerns over his current job. Ten Hag is hopeful that he will have a new sporting director to work with, with journalist Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT (20th February) that Man Utd plan to lure Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old has recently been placed on gardening leave at St. James’ Park after making it clear he wants to move to the red half of Manchester. In January, United confirmed the appointment of Omar Berrada as chief executive as INEOS made their first significant behind-the-scenes appointment, which was also approved by majority owners, the Glazers.

Man Utd’s upcoming fixtures

Ten Hag hopes to keep up the positive momentum

Despite all the talk regarding the club's ownership, ten Hag will aim to keep his side’s focus on on-pitch matters. Manchester United return to Premier League action on 24th February when they host Fulham, looking to close the gap on a Champions League qualification place.

The Red Devils close February with an FA Cup clash at The City Ground against Nottingham Forest on the 28th. A Manchester derby opens March on the 3rd before meetings with Everton and Sheffield United precede the season’s fourth international break.