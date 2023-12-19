Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe's takeover of Manchester United is still pending but expected to be finalised soon, bringing potential changes to the club's leadership structure.

The Glazers will retain ownership of United, but Ratcliffe's involvement could change the direction of the club.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed whether their is an issues with the takeover with United fans still waiting for an announcement.

Manchester United are going through plenty of changes off the pitch, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a stake in the club, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

The supporters at Old Trafford have been waiting patiently for an official announcement regarding a takeover at the Manchester club, but we're yet to see confirmation. It's well-documented that Ratcliffe is the man to be purchasing a minority stake in United, but we're still awaiting the deal to be finalised.

Fans have regularly protested about the Glazers during their time as owners, so a section of the supporters will be desperate to see someone come in and implement major changes to how the club is run. Although Ratcliffe isn't going to be purchasing a 100% stake in the club, meaning the Glazers will remain at Old Trafford, he could change the direction that United go in.

Ratcliffe is already making changes at Man Utd

In November, there were indications that an announcement regarding Ratcliffe acquiring a 25% stake would be imminent. However, a month later, an official confirmation is still awaited. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently disclosed to GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe is eager to implement changes in the leadership structure, and alterations have already been made at Old Trafford.

The departure of chief executive Richard Arnold, who announced his exit which is due to happen before the end of the year after spending 16 years with the club, marked the first significant change. There are also reports suggesting that John Murtough could be the next to depart, reiterating Ratcliffe's desire to change the direction of the Manchester club.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m All fees according to Transfermarkt

There's no doubt the Red Devils need to alter how they spend their money, with a large portion of their record signings failing to make an impact relative to the fee they paid for them. The likes of Antony, Harry Maguire, and Jadon Sancho haven't lived up to expectations, especially in comparison to their respective price tags.

Another potential change could be to manager Erik ten Hag. As per the Mirror, the Dutch tactician's future is hanging in the balance after United were eliminated from the Champions League. The English club finished bottom of their group, while some of their performances in the Premier League have left a lot to be desired.

Romano has suggested that every single week feels like Ratcliffe's takeover is going to be announced, but we're still waiting. The Italian journalist adds that everything is okay between the Glazers and Ratcliffe it should be completed very soon. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Yeah, the timing is still, honestly, I don't know. Because every single week, it looks like it's the right week and then they always change because it's based on the formal steps. It's about lawyers, that kind of stuff, but it's just a matter of when and not if. So everything is okay between the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, everything will be completed very soon. So it's just a matter of days, and then everything will be official."

Erik ten Hag is planning for January

In the January transfer window, United could focus heavily on outgoings, with the future of Sancho yet to be decided. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that representatives are doing everything they can to try and get the England international a move and finding him a new club has become a priority for the Red Devils.

The Telegraph have reported that United are likely to be in the market for a new winger ahead of the winter window. Partly due to the Sancho situation, but the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony have also struggled to perform consistently this season. The Express have claimed that Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma are all players that ten Hag's recruitment team have monitored previously, so it will be interesting to see if they up their pursuit in January.