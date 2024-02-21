Highlights Manchester United have invited pundit and ex-player Gary Neville to join a committee overseeing the regeneration of Old Trafford.

Manchester United have invited pundit and ex-player Gary Neville to join a special committee which would oversee the regeneration of Old Trafford and the surrounding area, according to The Times journalist Matt Lawton.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to run all behind-the-scenes football and sporting operations.

Man Utd, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, have enjoyed a recent upturn in form in the Premier League and are aiming to secure their place in the 2024/25 season’s Champions League. Neville is most famed for being a key cog in Sir Alex Ferguson’s successful Manchester United side that dominated English football in the 1990s and 2000s.

Gary Neville potentially set for role at Man Utd

The pundit owns businesses just outside Old Trafford

According to Lawton, Manchester United have sought out Neville as they consider the best way of regenerating Old Trafford and its surrounding areas. Neville has reportedly had several meetings about the role with Collette Roche, the Red Devils’ chief operating officer.

The 49-year-old currently co-owns Hotel Football and University Academy 92, with both buildings neighbouring the nearby Old Trafford. News of an approach for Neville has broken less than 24 hours after Man Utd confirmed the Premier League and FA had ratified Ratcliffe’s 27.7% stake in the club.

The former England international has been working as a pundit for Sky Sports since hanging up his boots in 2011. Neville hasn’t shied away from criticising Manchester United’s majority owners, the Glazers, including the family's inability to maintain Old Trafford. The home of the 20-time English champions has gone without reconstruction work for 17 years. It has fallen behind the standards set by fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, who have constantly been working on improvements to Anfield and Etihad Stadium.

The Times reports that Neville has no interest in any role that will conflict with his current work for Sky Sports but is happy to give his time to a project that will benefit the area between Old Trafford and the Manchester Ship Canal. Ratcliffe has already set the works in motion ahead of significant changes at Manchester United. The three-time European Cup winners hope to appoint Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth in a similar role at Old Trafford. They have also hired Omar Berrada as the club’s chief executive.

Top ten Premier League stadium's in order of capacity Stadium Club Capacity Old Trafford Manchester United 74,031 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 62,850 London Stadium West Ham United 62,500 Anfield Liverpool 61,276 Emirates Stadium Arsenal 60,704 Etihad Stadium Manchester City 53,400 St. James' Park Newcastle United 52,257 Villa Park Aston Villa 42,530 Stamford Bridge Chelsea 40,173 Goodison Park Everton 39,414 Figures according to Statista, correct as of 19-09-23

How Old Trafford compares to Man Utd’s domestic rivals

The Red Devils have fallen behind when it comes to stadium regeneration

Manchester United owners, the Glazers, are guilty of letting Old Trafford degenerate compared to their Premier League rivals. Liverpool have recently undergone work on the Anfield Road Stand, which looks opposite The Kop, raising the stadium’s capacity to 61,000. Meanwhile, plans to expand Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium were signed off in October 2023, with the reigning treble holders set to host just under 62,000.

In London, Tottenham Hotspur reside at their state-of-the-art 62,850 all-seater stadium, which opened in 2019. Spurs’ home has also been deemed fit to host NFL London games and concerts.Therefore, Manchester United must plough in the funds to get Old Trafford up to speed with the standard their Premier League rivals have set.