Highlights Manchester United's Mason Greenwood shouldn't play for the Old Trafford outfit again.

The Red Devils suspended the academy product in 2022 after various accounts of assault were raised, which were eventually dropped in February 2023.

Greenwood is currently on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe, and is likely to return to Man Utd before being sold in the summer of 2024.

Manchester United's incoming minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes Mason Greenwood shouldn’t play for the club again, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers the backlash of the player returning to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, have suggested that Greenwood’s future endeavours will take place away from Man Utd after being accused of several accounts of assault in 2022.

The United youth academy product is currently plying his trade on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe, with a move elsewhere in England unlikely to come to fruition after severely damaging his reputation in the United Kingdom. Man Utd must decide on Greenwood’s long-term future at the end of his loan spell with Getafe, with the club’s reputation at stake with its supporters and other external stakeholders.

Mason Greenwood unlikely to play for Man Utd again

Greenwood hasn’t played for Manchester United since the early stages of 2022 before accusations of various accounts of assault emerged on social media. It didn’t take long for the Red Devils to suspend the centre-forward, who would miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign and the following season.

In August 2023, Manchester United released a statement claiming they’d concluded their internal investigation into the allegations against Greenwood, which were dropped in February 2023. The press release also stated that the Manchester-born footballer’s future endeavours would be best served away from Old Trafford, and the club would explore the possible avenues of making this happen. At the end of the 2023 summer transfer window, Greenwood sealed a loan move to La Liga outfit Getafe, where he is set to remain until the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, he is due to return to Manchester United at the end of the campaign, raising further questions about his future at the club. In November, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that it would be ‘astonishing’ to see Greenwood return to playing for Man Utd at the end of his spell in Spain.

The most realistic solution for both the club and player will be to part ways again in the summer of 2024, with the 20-time English champions hoping to find a permanent home for the centre-forward so they can be done and move on from the situation. However, speculation will likely be rife until Greenwood returns to Old Trafford in July 2024.

Ben Jacobs on Mason Greenwood’s future

Jacobs insists that Greenwood’s return to Manchester United would cause a “huge backlash” after the previous accusations of various accounts of assault. The journalist also insists that future minority shareholder Ratcliffe is “well-informed” on the situation. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Greenwood's return would cause a huge backlash, as it did when it became apparent Manchester United's original plan was to reintegrate Greenwood after charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control were dropped following the withdrawal of a key witness. Ratcliffe wasn't privy to the Richard Arnold-led internal investigation at the time, but it's understood he is well-informed on the situation and believes that Greenwood shouldn't play for Man Utd again. It would be a bad look if the club U-turn on their public statement, which makes it clear it's best for Greenwood to "rebuild" his career elsewhere.”

With the 2024 winter transfer window around the corner, ten Hag will consider his squad's potential incomings and outgoings as he prepares for the new year. According to talkSPORT, Manchester United have no plans to bring Greenwood back to Old Trafford.

The media outlet understands that the most likely outcome is that he will return to United before being sold to a bigger club than Getafe in the summer of 2024. La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both thought to be interested in the forward, who is contracted to the Old Trafford outfit until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Meanwhile, Cadena Cope reports that Madrid could be interested in re-signing Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane. The reports emerge following David Alaba’s surgery, which will keep him out of action for the 14-time European Cup winners until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Varane’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the campaign, and the one-time World Cup winner is free to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs once January arrives. However, according to ESPN, ten Hag wants to keep Varane and midfielder Casemiro, despite the experienced duo being rumoured for an Old Trafford exit in the new year, after barely featuring for ten Hag's side this term.