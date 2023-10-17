Highlights Manchester United have endured a tumutulous few days at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to secure a minority stake in the Red Devils following recent takeover negotiations with the Glazers.

On the pitch, Erik ten Hag's side are struggling, floundering in mid-table whilst lying bottom of their Champions League group.

Manchester United must prioritise the footballing side of things at Old Trafford, as The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker provides GIVEMESPORT with her verdict on an internal appointment the club can make.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have endured a disappointing start to the Premier League and Champions League season.

It’s been a tumultuous few days for Manchester United, who have seen a potential Qatari takeover of the club fall through following advanced and final negotiations. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani withdrew from buying the club from the Glazers despite tabling an offer worth over £5bn.

The businessman’s offer would have enabled him to have 100% control of the club, bringing the current era of the Glazers to an end at Old Trafford. Sheikh Jassim’s main rival, INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, becomes the primary beneficiary of his decision to pull out of the bidding process for the Manchester giants.

The Englishman will pay £1.3bn for a 25% stake share of Manchester United, becoming a minority investor and meaning that the Glazers remain in charge at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe and INEOS will run the club’s football operations as part of the deal to buy their share in the Premier League outfit, which would become a phased takeover.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim’s decision to pull out following talks with the Glazers will cause a backlash from the Old Trafford faithful. Following the latest developments in the takeover of Manchester United, a source has told Sky Sports News:

“What we're left with now, after almost a year, is someone who will overpay for 25% of the club. They are arguably the greatest and most historic football club on the planet, and after a year, there's just one bidder, and he can only stump up enough for 25%.”

The football side of things aren’t particularly on track either this season. After eight games of the Premier League campaign, Manchester United lie tenth in the table, eight points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag’s side also sit rock bottom of their Champions League group, following a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, before succumbing 3-2 to Galatasaray earlier this month.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Tucker indicates that Manchester United could start improvements on the football side of matters at Old Trafford by appointing a director of football. The United Stand presenter believes the only slight positive from recent news is the prioritising of success on the pitch. Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

“What does need addressing, and this is the slight positivity that's coming out because this is the priority. The priority of Manchester United is the footballing side of things. Manchester United have not been good enough on the pitch for several years. I was speaking to somebody, and they said it's like Spurs. Spurs have had this great stadium, and it's amazing. But no one's bothered about them until they've started doing well this season. The footballing side is the most important thing. I think that starts with recruitment, and a director of football is absolutely huge.”

In the coming weeks, Manchester United must finalise a deal to secure Ratcliffe’s status as a minority investor at the club. Heading up football operations means the Englishman has a massive task on his hands to restructure what has been an underperforming club in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United’s priority must be competing at the top of English and European football again and improving Old Trafford and their Carrington training complex. Manager ten Hag hopes to receive backing during upcoming transfer markets, aiming to build a side capable of competing for regular trophies.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United are in the race to sign Royal Antwerp talent Arthur Vermeeren. The Red Devils are joined in their interest by Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal, with the latter reportedly leading the way for his signature. The 18-year-old has already been capped by Belgium and could become a leading player in his midfield role.

Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that United have set their sights on signing Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi. The Red Devils are in the market for another defender ahead of the winter transfer window, having seen Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane suffer serious injuries this term.

However, ten Hag must keep this squad within a shout of qualifying for Champions League football next season by the time January rolls around. Otherwise, he could be under severe pressure to keep his job.

