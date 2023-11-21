Highlights Manchester United is undergoing major changes, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a 25% stake in the club. This could lead to surprise and unexpected decisions at Old Trafford.

Departures have already occurred with further changes expected, but Erik ten Hag could be one of those who is safe.

Ratcliffe is less than impressed with United's recruitment strategy and wants to make significant changes, and it's no surprise considering some of the names on the list of players the Glazers have purchased since their arrival.

Manchester United have made some major changes recently with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a 25% stake in the club, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now explained to GIVEMESPORT that we could see some 'surprise' and 'unexpected' decisions made at Old Trafford.

As per Sky News, Ratcliffe is on the brink of finalising a deal with the Glazers to secure a minority stake in the club. The takeover should be formally announced by 23rd November, but changes are already taking place at Old Trafford.

United were put on the market in November last year, and we could be about to see a deal finally completed. Although many supporters of the Manchester club were hoping to see a full sale, they will be encouraged by the early signs of a change in direction.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is stamping his authority

Despite a deal yet to be finalised, Ratcliffe is already having an influence at Old Trafford. United's chief executive Richard Arnold recently announced that he would be leaving the club before the end of the year. The 52-year-old had been involved with the Red Devils since 2007, so it's certainly a significant departure considering how long he's been part of the furniture.

Reports have also suggested that John Murtough is expected to be the next director to depart, with Ratcliffe overseeing a 'root and branch review of how the club is run behind the scenes', according to the Daily Star. Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Paul Mitchell is one of the favourites to be appointed as United's new sporting director, and it shouldn't be a surprise considering he's very keen on the job, partly due to the fact that he's living next door to Old Trafford. Ratcliffe is said to be 'less than impressed' with how United's recruitment strategy and is looking to make some major changes to their structure.

Although the Glazers haven't been afraid to splash the cash in the past, the club have invested heavy amounts of money on players who have failed to succeed. Rather than signing up-and-coming talent from around the world, the strategy has often been to bring in the superstars of the game, regardless of whether they fit into the culture or system at Old Trafford.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

With Ratcliffe's deal set to be announced in the not-so-distant future, we could see the INEOS group continue to stamp their authority over the next few weeks. The winter transfer window is just around the corner, so it will be interesting to see how drastically United's recruitment strategy changes on 1st January.

Jacobs has suggested that we could see 'surprise' and 'significant' changes when Ratcliffe has the chance to assess the club from the inside. The journalist adds that the strategic review is going to be really important for the direction the club goes in. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"INEOS also will want to speak to people at the club, they want to get a lay of the land. They'll want to develop a relationship with Erik ten Hag and the football department and then decide on that. So I do think we're going to see significant and maybe even at times surprise changes at Manchester United, but I don't think that they're all going to be done before Sir Jim Ratcliffe even gets in the club. I think that transitional period and that strategic review of the club are going to be really important."

Erik ten Hag's job is safe, for now

With United having their struggles on the pitch under Erik ten Hag this season, despite a recent upturn in results, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the Dutch tactician, especially with Ratcliffe expected to arrive. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that although ten Hag is going to be under pressure every single game considering the magnitude of the job, they are likely to wait until the end of their Champions League campaign to consider making a switch.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe isn't looking to make an overnight or instant change to the manager when he arrives and would prefer to assess the situation internally before coming to a decision.