Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to acquire a 25% stake in Manchester United, but the Glazer family remains as shareholders, leaving fans divided.

Ratcliffe must prioritize improving certain key areas of the club in order to compete with Premier League rivals.

These five things should be high on Ratcliffe's agenda once his acquisition is confirmed.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has won the long-lasting battle to secure the takeover of Manchester United and it's safe to say the fan base of the club is extremely torn on that outcome. Ratcliffe found himself in a head-to-head battle with Sheikh Jassim of Qatar for the most part of 2023, and a conclusion has finally been found.

This does mean that the Glazer family will remain as shareholders at the club as shareholders with Ratcliffe only actually acquiring 25% of the club for an eye-watering £1.3 billion. Had the Qatari offer been accepted, the current owners would have been bought out completely as Sheikh Jassim's bid was to take full control of the club.

So, with the English businessman set to come into the club widely regarded as the biggest in England, we have decided to take a look at the five things Ratcliffe must do upon his arrival. It will be a tough road ahead with many doubters heading into the process, but there are ways to steady the ship.

5 Getting recruitment right

It is no secret that the transfer business carried out by the Red Devils has left a lot to be desired in recent years with many players signed on their name alone rather than actual football ability and fit within the system the manager is trying to implement. Erik ten Hag has actually been able to bring in several players that he had previously worked with including Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana, but this may not have been the right call with two of the mentioned players struggling to adapt to the Premier League so far.

Having the right people in place to identify players and execute the transfers in a swift yet efficient manner will be vital in order to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. Long transfer sagas such as the Jadon Sancho debacle, and the pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund have made United look like amateurs in the transfer market with other examples also being present. Getting recruitment right is vital to achieving success on the pitch.

4 Fixing Old Trafford

Ratcliffe has reportedly set his sights on expanding the capacity of Old Trafford to 90,000 according to The Times, which would be an increase of nearly 20,000. One of - if not the - biggest club in the Premier League should have the biggest stadium with the biggest atmosphere. While it is a good idea to put money into increasing the number of people they can get into the ground, there are bigger issues that need to be sorted first.

It is no secret that Old Trafford is in a poor state currently with rodents, leaks in the roof and overflowing toilets all being said to make up a place of nightmares rather than the 'Theatre of Dreams'. Fans are already disillusioned at the fact the Glazers have allowed their home ground to get into such a sorry state, and Ratcliffe could really get many onside by sorting the issue and giving the supporters a stadium they look forward to visiting to watch their team play football.

READ MORE: Man Utd now have 'completely embarrassing' problem at Old Trafford

3 Appointing a Sporting Director

It has been reported that Paul Mitchell is being lined up to join Ratcliffe at Manchester United as the Sporting Director by Manchester Evening News among other outlets. Journalist, Dean Jones, has even gone as far to say Mitchell could now be next 'big storyline' at Old Trafford during an interview with GIVEMESPORT. Mitchell is the man responsible for identifying the likes of Sadio Mane for Southampton and Dele Alli for Tottenham.

The 42-year-old has recently left his post at Monaco meaning he is available to speak to any club he wishes, and Manchester United could be a good fit with the club needing plenty of guidance in the transfer market as already touched on. It may not be Mitchell that is deemed the right man in the end, but the need for some proper football people to come in towards the top of the organisation is evident and has been for many years now, perhaps since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

2 Reducing the wage bill

Manchester United are said to have the highest wage bill in the entire Premier League according to FBref, with the Red Devils being the only side in the division to outlay more than £200 million annually on their playing staff's wages. This includes the club's highest earner Casemiro, who takes home an eye-watering £350,000-per-week, per Capology. The Brazilian midfielder is a brilliant player and it is understandable that it would have taken a massive offer to prize him away from Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Mason Mount wages: How much will he earn at Man United?

Rather than focussing on the player himself, Casemiro is an embodiment of the transfer strategy over the years with players entering their 30s being handed such lucrative deals in order to compete with teams that can offer more on-field success. Rather than investing in younger players and being able to keep current players satisfied without throwing big money deals at them is indicative of the poor dealings carried out under the Glazers watch. Moving some players on and freeing up some funds on the wage bill would be a good start for Ratcliffe.

Manchester United's top 10 earners (via Capology)

Player Wage (weekly) Casemiro £350,000 Raphael Varane £340,000 Marcus Rashford £300,000 Jadon Sancho £250,000 Mason Mount £250,000 Anthony Martial £200,000 Bruno Fernandes £240,000 Antony £200,000 Harry Maguire £190,000 Christian Eriksen £150,000

1 Getting the fans onside

While it may go hand-in-hand with all the other factors on this list, it really is the most important as the fans are the heart and soul of a football club. We learned only a matter of years ago that football is nothing without fans during the COVID-19 pandemic and Manchester United are at risk of losing many supporters if things don't change dramatically. When it was decided that the Glazers were open to selling the club, fans thought that years of protesting had finally worked and a new beginning for the club was in sight.

That dream has been burst in recent days with the news that Ratcliffe would come in alongside the Glazers, and this has already put the new man on the back foot with the fan base. Carrying out the above actions and listening to the needs of supporters is a very good place to start as after all, who wants a club to be at war with their own fans?