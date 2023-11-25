Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of 25% of Manchester United could lead to radical changes in the footballing side of the organization.

Ratcliffe and Ten Hag will likely be working closely over the transfer windows to build a team capable of winning the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at the dream line-up Ratcliffe will want to see in 12 months time.

Manchester United are set to embark on a new era as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on his 25% purchase of the club, and while the Glazers may remain at Old Trafford, the footballing side of the organisation could be set for radical change over the coming months and years. While Erik ten Hag will be hoping to remain in the hot-set, the current United boss will be hoping his transfer strategy is more aligned with Ratcliffe's, and that the two of them can operate in tandem for the best of the club.

There are likely to be plenty of outgoings and incomings as the playing squad gets revamped considerably, and the whole recruitment process itself is surely set for an overhaul. So, as Ratcliffe looks to make his mark on this United team over the coming years, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at just how his dream line-up will be in 12 months time when he will have had at least a couple of transfer windows to work with and control.

GK - Andre Onana

One man whose position in this team should be safe, is Andre Onana. The Cameroon international was Ten Hag's number one choice for a new goalkeeper in the 2023 summer transfer window, replacing long-time servant David de Gea in the process. While there have been some high-profile mistakes - you only have to look at his cheap giveaway against Galatasaray in the Champions League for a quick example - it's unlikely Ratcliffe would deem it financially savvy to be spending big to sign another shot-stopper to replace him.

If the long-term plan is to have the Red Devils playing out from the back and adopting the modern approach, then outside of someone like Ederson, United might argue they have one of the best in the business. As per FBREF, his average distance from goal of 20 yards for defensive actions ranks him second in the entire division, showcasing his comfortness with sweeping up opposition attacks.

RB - Jeremie Frimpong

The first of plenty of new signings likely to come through the door at Old Trafford, Jeremie Frimpong has been excelling at Bundesliga surprise leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The Netherlands international has previously been linked with a move to United, and with him only turning 23 in December, is exactly the kind of young, but tested, profile that the Red Devils should be looking at bringing in. Capable of playing at right-back, but comfortable lining up further forward too, it's the kind of chaos and damage that he causes at the opposition end of the pitch that should have United fans salivating at the prospect.

His tally of five goals and seven assists in just 16 games across all competitions is remarkable, and given one of the long-held complaints of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is his lack of end product going forward, you would think Frimpong would represent a major upgrade for United in that sense.

CB - Jean-Clair Todibo

Now onto the first signing to have a connection with Ratcliffe before his time at United, Jean-Clair Todibo currently plays for French side Nice, who of course are a club affiliated with the businessman. While the Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio from Benfica and Sporting CP respectively, a move for Todibo certainly makes a lot more sense both financially and in terms of the smoothness of the potential negotiations. Ratcliffe's connections should ease transfer talks between United and Nice, and lay open a pathway for him to join at Old Trafford.

A ready-made France international who has had previous high-level exposure when playing for Barcelona, Todibo would arrive at United as the man fans will be looking at as the long-term replacement to Raphael Varane. The latter has had his fair share of injury problems since making his own move from Real Madrid, while Ten Hag has also admitted during the season that he has opted to go with Harry Maguire in central defence for tactical reasons - not the kind of resounding backing you would want from your own manager. Todibo's arrival would give United a commanding centre-back to partner alongside one of Ten Hag's favourites.

CB - Lisandro Martinez

Another current star who should feel confident of remaining as a key part of this United side even after Ratcliffe's intervention, Lisandro Martinez was signed by Ten Hag after it looked like he could be heading to fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal in the summer of 2022. The Argentina international appeared to be heavily coveted by the north London side and Mikel Arteta, but Ten Hag's previous relationship with the ferocious centre-back during his time in the Netherlands with Ajax proved to be the deciding factor over his decision to move to Old Trafford.

Martinez has since dispelled any notion that his height might be a factor as to why he may not succeed in the rigours of the Premier League, and he has often been the main reliable figure for Ten Hag in the centre of defence. Giving him a partner who can work alongside him and compliment him will be the key to any future United success, which is why Todibo's arrival as mentioned above could be a shrewd move for the Manchester club.

LB - Marc Cucurella

A bold shout for sure, but given United's wretched luck with injuries when it comes to their left-backs, Ratcliffe may suggest that the club look to make a permanent fix in that position. The likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have often been unavailable to Ten Hag, and it has led to some very peculiar decision-making in terms of who the Dutchman has gone to in order to replace them. The likes of Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and even Sofyan Amrabat have all had stints playing at left-back to varying degrees of success.

In Cucurella, United would get the man they first wanted in the summer transfer window according to The Daily Mirror, before eventually settling on a loan move for Sergio Reguilon. While the former has been a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino thus far, Ben Chilwell's return from injury is likely to see him demoted in the pecking order, giving United a potential run at signing him come next summer. At only 25, the Spaniard has his best years ahead of him, and if he can replicate the kind of form and consistency he showed while at Brighton, then United would have a gem on their hands at left-back.

CDM - Martin Zubimendi

According to The Guardian, one of the main concerns Ratcliffe leveled at United was the recruitment at Old Trafford, not least the big-money signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Brazilian arrived from the Santiago Bernabeu after the Red Devils failed to bring in first-choice target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, and was rewarded with an eye-watering contract over a number of years despite being in his 30s. While his first campaign in Manchester yielded a top-four spot and a Carabao Cup trophy to go with it, his start to the 2023/2024 campaign has left much to be desired.

Given Ratcliffe's clear opposition to the Casemiro signing, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sanction a move for another defensive midfielder to replace the Brazilian in the starting line-up. In Martin Zubimendi, United would find a play-maker in the mould of a Sergio Busquets who could help run games from deeper in midfield. At just 24, the Spain international is the perfect age to make this position his own and become Casemiro's long-term replacement at Old Trafford.

CM - Youssouf Fofana

If United do sign Zubimendi as their deep-lying play-maker, then they would need someone further ahead to provide energy and dynamism - step forward, Youssouf Fofana. The France international may not have been a threatening presence in terms of his goals or assists last season - he managed just four in total in Ligue 1 - but he did average 2.3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 1.3 dribbles and 1.2 shots per game as per Whoscored. The kind of all-round, all-action style of midfielder that would surely take to the Premier League like a duck to water.

Indeed, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones confirmed that both Fofana and his club teammate, Vanderson, are both being scouted right now, and that they are being viewed as "long-term" investments by the club. At 24, the Frenchman once again fits the kind of player profile that you would think United would target, and give Ten Hag the kind of midfield foundational piece he can build around going forward.

CM - Mason Mount

One of the big signings of the summer transfer window, Mason Mount's start to his United career has been less than impressive to say the least. If his signing from Premier League rivals Chelsea was seen as a coup at the time, then it's the Blues who are laughing all the way to the bank right now. With that being said, the England international will surely be seen by Ratcliffe as someone to build this United team around in midfield.

His high energy, pressing and attacking runs into the box gives United the kind of legs that's needed in Premier League football. Given that he remains only 24, Mount is at the perfect age for this Ratcliffe-sanctioned rebuild at Old Trafford, and it would be very surprising if Ten Hag didn't eventually find a way to get the best out of him.

RW - Roony Bardghji

A name now familiar to Manchester United fans, Roony Bardghji unederlined why he is regarded as one of the hottest talents in Europe with a superb, match-winning cameo against Ten Hag's men in early November. In 25 games across all competitions this season, the young Swede has netted 11 times, including of course that dramatic winner against the Red Devils in the group stages of the Champions League.

Having only recently turned 18 in November, Bardghji's signing would definitely be more of a long-term project at Old Trafford, but could be the kind of injection of youthful energy and exuberance they need, especially going forward. Indeed, some reports have suggested that Ratcliffe's Nice are among the teams interested in signing Bardghji, and when you look at his age and potential, it is easy to see why. If the groundwork has been done behind-the-scenes in terms of making connections with the starlet's agents and entourage, then you would imagine Ratcliffe's networking may just give United the heads-up in a potential deal for him.

LW - Marcus Rashford

While Marcus Rashford's form during this 2023/2024 season has tailed off considerably from where it was previously, there's no questioning that he remains a devastating player going forward when in touch. As an academy product, an England international, and local hero, Ratcliffe may see the forward as the poster boy of his new United side. A fit and firing Rashford represents everything good about the Red Devils - direct, quick and capable of magic.

Just like the rest of the United side, Rashford simply looks devoid of any confidence or form, but you wouldn't put it past him to score one and then go on another hot streak when things begin to turn for the better. The England star has previously attracted interest from elsewhere, and the last thing United need is for them to cash in on him and watch him rediscover his best with a rival. While patience may be wearing thin for fans, last season's stunning goal return should act as a reminder of just exactly what he can do.

ST - Victor Osimhen

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to make a statement signing, then look no further than a block-buster, money-spinning move for one of the hottest strikers on planet Earth right now - Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international fired his current side Napoli to the Serie A title in the 2022/2023 campaign, and if he is to leave Italian football for a new home, you would be correct in thinking most of the biggest clubs in Europe will be queing up to sign him.

While Rasmus Hojlund was signed for big-money himself from Atalanta, at just 20 years of age, it's a thankless task to be asking him to lead the line for a side like United week-in and week-out. The talented Denmark striker would surely benefit from having a more experienced, and seasoned professional ahead of him in the pecking order, and learning off him rather than having to deal with the pressure himself. Osimhen would be the kind of the proven striker signing that would almost immediately catapult United into a different sphere, and contending for trophies again.