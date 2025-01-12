Manchester United's social media post following their FA Cup win over Arsenal on Sunday has gone viral as they merely posted one word on X (Twitter) shortly after the full-time whistle was blown. The club simply posted one word following their penalty shootout victory over the Gunners that saw them progress into the fourth round of the famous club competition.

The post quickly went viral as over 100,000 fans responded to it almost immediately after it was shared. The statement was likely in response to an incident that took place during the Red Devils' match with Mikel Arteta's side.

United Posted 'Justice' After Their Win

It was likely in response to a harsh penalty decision in the game

Despite the match featuring two of the biggest teams in the country, things actually got off to a slow start in the contest and the first half of the match was quite dull. It came to life after the restart, though, and Bruno Fernandes gave Ruben Amorim's side the lead in the 52nd minute with a sizzling effort from just inside the area that left David Raya with no chance.

The strike was against the run of play and Amorim's joy was short-lived when Diogo Dalot was sent off for receiving a second yellow card not too long afterwards. Then, Gabriel levelled things and Martin Odegaard had the chance to give Arsenal the lead from the penalty spot. The decision to award a spot-kick was harsh, though, with replays showing Harry Maguire had only made slight contact with Kai Havertz before he went down in the area. The Norwegian's attempt was saved by Altay Bayindir, however.

From there, the Red Devils stood strong and managed to withhold the pressure from Arsenal throughout the remainder of the 90 minutes and even extra time. They eventually forced a penalty shootout to decide things and United ultimately came out on top after Bayindir saved another spot-kick. The result sees the club progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup where they'll face Leicester City at Old Trafford. To United, the win was clearly justice being served after Arsenal were awarded the questionable penalty earlier in the evening.