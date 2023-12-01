Highlights Manchester United are confident that Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount will eventually come good during the 2023/24 season at Old Trafford.

Mount has faced injury setbacks, whilst Amrabat has shown indifferent form under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are preparing to enter the 2024 winter transfer market, with rumours that the club could already look to replace goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Manchester United are “very confident” that midfield duo Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount will come good during the 2023/24 season, as journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the pair from Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a tumultuous start to the current campaign, and the head coach will have hoped that the Red Devils’ summer signings would have made more of an impact.

Man Utd are floundering in the Premier League, whilst their hopes of progressing to the Champions League knockout stages after Christmas are hanging by a thread. Amrabat and Mount have been unable to get regular game time under their belts since the start of the 2023/24 season, but the club remain unconcerned over their difficult starts to life in Manchester.

Man Utd’s busy summer transfer window

After securing a third-placed Premier League finish alongside a Carabao Cup triumph during the 2022/23 campaign, Manchester United had hoped that ten Hag’s troops could push on during his second campaign. The Red Devils aimed to provide the Dutchman the best chance to succeed by signing some of Europe’s top talent.

In July, Mount became Manchester United’s first signing of the 2023 summer transfer window, arriving from Chelsea for an initial £55m fee in a deal that could eventually reach £60m. The 24-year-old signed a contract tying him to the Old Trafford outfit until the summer of 2028.

An unconvincing start to the campaign, where United squeezed past Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest at home, either side of a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, convinced the club to dip back into the market towards the summer market’s deadline. On Deadline Day, the Manchester giants signed Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a season-long loan, with an option to make the deal permanent for over £21m. The 27-year-old caught the attention of the Premier League and Europe’s biggest clubs following his performances for Morocco during the 2022 World Cup, where he helped the Atlas Lions reach the semi-finals.

In September, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggested Mount could be forced to play out wide following Amrabat’s arrival at Old Trafford. Mount has now picked up a calf injury, having already missed six games earlier in the 2023/24 campaign, and is yet to register a goal or assist for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg reports that Man Utd could target another defensive midfielder in the 2024 winter transfer market after Amrabat’s “indifferent start.”

Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount career comparison (30-11-23) Mount Amrabat Appearances 290 270 Goals 58 6 Assists 53 15 Yellow cards 33 64 Red cards 0 2 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Fabrizio Romano on Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount

Romano claims that those inside Man Utd are confident that Amrabat and Mount will come good for the club, hinting that the adaptation process is a factor in the former’s slow start. The Italian journalist suggests the latter has had “some bad luck” with injuries. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Man Utd are very confident. They know this [adaptation] will take some time, of course. It’s a new country for players like Amrabat. The league is new and a new city, so many things are changing and will take some time. But they're happy with the squad they have. With Mount, he’s had some bad luck with the injuries, but the player is trying to return as soon as possible. They all want to focus now on the results. It’s a crucial moment, especially in the Champions League, and then in the second part of the season, we will see how they will go.”

Man Utd transfer news

With the 2024 winter market on the horizon, Manchester United will be preparing to undergo some transfer business ahead of the second half of the season.

According to The Sun, Mason Greenwood has attracted the attention of several La Liga outfits following his current loan spell at Getafe. In August, Manchester United released a statement which acknowledged that Greenwood’s football career would be best served away from Old Trafford after several allegations of assault were made against the 22-year-old in 2022. The Manchester-born footballer joined current side Getafe on a season-long loan and is now being tracked by Real Sociedad and Valencia.

Meanwhile, Il Messaggero (via Football Italia) claims that Manchester United are interested in Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. The 29-year-old was named Serie A’s best shot-stopper during the 2022/23 campaign, beating current United number one Andre Onana to the award.

Onana has struggled in the early days of his Old Trafford career, and a below-par performance in the Red Devils’ 3-3 draw at Galatasaray on 29th November will raise concerns about his ability. The report claims that Lazio value Provedel at €35m (£30m), with his contract expiring at the Stadio Olimpico in the summer of 2027.