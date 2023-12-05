Highlights Sofyan Amrabat's performances for Manchester United have been inconsistent and disappointing since joining on loan.

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has shown signs of inconsistency since his move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, and The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has given a worrying verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the Morocco international.

Erik ten Hag brought Amrabat to Old Trafford in the summer as he looked to sign a midfielder capable of controlling the tempo of a game. However, the Dutch tactician hasn't given him many opportunities since arriving at the club and his performances have flattered to deceive when given a chance.

Kobbie Mainoo has started the last two Premier League games ahead of Amrabat, which is bound to be a worry for the loanee midfielder with an 18-year-old ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment. The Red Devils have the option to secure his signature on a permanent deal in the future, but he might not have done enough to warrant the club extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could replace Amrabat already

Amrabat signed for United on loan from Serie A side Fiorentina during the summer transfer window and the Manchester club have the option to pay £21.4m to secure him on a permanent deal, per Sky Sports. Since his arrival, Amrabat has started just four Premier League games, playing a total of 343 minutes, according to FBref.

Mainoo was recently given his first start in England's top flight against Everton, and journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat would likely feel insulted that an academy graduate was trusted in the midfield ahead of him. The 27-year-old's future is now in doubt and it might not make financial sense for United to sign him permanently, considering he's fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat - stats vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.41 17th Average passes per game 38.1 10th Long balls per game 2.6 5th Pass success rate 88% 6th Tackles per game 2 =5th Interceptions 0.6 =7th Stats according to WhoScored

According to the Daily Star, ten Hag isn't currently planning on exercising the option in Amrabat's contract to extend his stay at the club, claiming that he hasn't done enough to warrant a regular place in the side. Jones has also claimed to GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag will be disappointed with the level of performance that Amrabat has produced since his loan signing was confirmed in the summer.

Beth Tucker verdict

Tucker has suggested that Amrabat has looked slow and clumsy in a United shirt since he joined the club on loan and he's been nowhere near up to the standard that was expected of him. The presenter adds that his performance against Galatasaray in the Champions League was one of his better displays, but he needs to build on that and produce consistently. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Tucker said...

"He's looked quite slow and clumsy for Man Utd. I actually thought against Galatasaray was probably one of his better performances, before he got subbed off. I thought he was handling the midfield quite well and making some good tackles in there, making some good passes, being in the right place at the right time. Hopefully, he can build off that performance. If it wasn't for the yellow card that he got which, in my opinion, shouldn't have been a yellow, I think you would have seen him stay on in that game. So hopefully we can build off his performances against Galatasaray but so far, he's not been anywhere near up to the standard of what we did expect from him."

Ten Hag is eyeing an Amrabat replacement

As we head towards the January transfer window, ten Hag and his recruitment team will be planning what reinforcements they hope to bring to Old Trafford. Reports in Italy have suggested that AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is on their shortlist and the Red Devils are considering a move to secure his signature.

TEAMtalk have also claimed that United have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton. The 19-year-old midfielder has been a regular for the Lancashire side in the Championship this season, but he's also a target for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Considering United have Amrabat until at least the end of the season, it would certainly be beneficial for ten Hag to do everything he can to get a tune out of him.