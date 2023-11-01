Highlights Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's situation at Old Trafford is "baffling", according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Morocco international signed for the Red Devils on Deadline Day on a season-long loan from Fiorentina, with the Premier League outfit holding the option to buy him permanently for £21.4m.

Head coach Erik ten Hag has utilised the 27-year-old in several positions this term, including left-back.

Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat's current situation at Old Trafford is "baffling", as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on some of the club's highest-profile signings over the past three seasons.

Erik ten Hag hasn’t utilised the midfielder to his best potential since signing for the Red Devils, having played in several different positions.

Amrabat joins Man Utd at a time when problems behind the scenes and on the pitch have created a toxic atmosphere around Old Trafford. But the on-loan Fiorentina man would have hoped for a better start to life than the one he is currently enduring in Manchester.

Man Utd are yet to see the best of Amrabat

Manchester United’s interest in Amrabat hadn’t been a secret, having monitored his situation since January, after the midfielder put in several exceptional displays for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 27-year-old played a crucial role in the Atlas Lions becoming the first side from Africa to reach the World Cup semi-finals, overcoming the likes of Spain and Portugal en route to their eventual defeat to runners-up France. Amrabat returned to Fiorentina a wanted man following his displays on the global stage but remained with the Serie A outfit, helping them reach the Europa Conference League final before their 2-1 defeat to West Ham United.

After a prolonged pursuit, Manchester United finally secured the midfielder's signature on Deadline Day, acquiring his services on a season-long loan whilst holding the option to buy him permanently for just over £21m. But it’s been a challenging start to life at Old Trafford for Amrabat, having only played in 50% of possible Premier League minutes this season.

Ten Hag has utilised the “monster”, as dubbed by writer and broadcaster Carlo Garganese, at left-back against Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich this term and hooked the midfielder off the pitch at half-time last weekend’s 3-0 home derby defeat to Manchester City. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat’s situation is “ludicrous” and is puzzled as to why the midfielder is played out of position.

Sofyan Amrabat - stats vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.51 13th Average passes par game 50.2 5th Long balls per game 3.6 4th Pass success rate 89.2% 6th Tackles per game 2.6 =1st Fouls per game 1.8 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Jones believes the inability to utilise Amrabat correctly mirrors the disappointing signings Man Utd have made over the past few seasons, including Jadon Sancho and Antony. The journalist has questioned ten Hag’s decision not to allow players to play in the positions they’ve signed them for. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“The Amrabat situation is just baffling as well because it mirrors whatever happens when Man Utd make high-profile signings. There's Jadon Sancho; they go after him for over a year, sign him, and it turns into a disaster. Antony, they go after him for ages, overspend on him, it turns into a disaster. Amrabat, they go after him for months. It’s high profile; everybody knows they're chasing him. They get him on Deadline Day. They get him into the team, play him at left back and then start taking him off at half-time. “Why are you signing these players if you're not going to give them the opportunities to thrive in the positions that they're signed to play in? Sergio Reguilon, why is he not starting in a Manchester derby when he showed signs early on that he can be one of the best players in your team?”

Man Utd’s potential £35m Amrabat alternative

Despite the summer transfer window closing just two months ago, attentions have already turned to the winter market, which opens for business on 1st January. According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

The 25-year-old arrived at the San Siro from AZ Alkmaar in the summer but has impressed in his first few months in Serie A. The report claims that Paris Saint-Germain and Man Utd are the two key parties interested in Reijnders’ services and claims he’s valued at €40m (close to £35m).

Other reports have linked United with a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton. The 19-year-old has become a regular at Ewood Park and is establishing himself as a competent midfielder in the Championship, who could be setting his sights on a move to the Premier League in 2024.

Meanwhile, Sport claims that the Red Devils are monitoring the situation surrounding Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. However, the same outlet suggests that Arsenal are in pole position to sign the teenage Belgium international, who has also captured the attention of Liverpool and Barcelona.

Therefore, Amrabat may feel that he needs to nail down a place in ten Hag’s starting lineup in the next few months before the turn of the year.

