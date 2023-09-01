Manchester United have been involved in a transfer saga all summer for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update on their pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag could need further additions in the middle of the park before the window closes.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans, and Altay Bayindir have all arrived at Old Trafford so far this summer. Despite their new additions, it's been an unconvincing start to the campaign for the Red Devils, narrowly beating both Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers whilst losing to Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur. As a result, United could be looking to add another body before the window slams shut later tonight.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford is Moroccan midfielder Amrabat. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal is in place for the Fiorentina star to join the club. However, with this particular transfer saga dragging on all summer, United fans won't be settled until he's officially signed on the dotted line and is pictured wearing the famous red shirt. There was talk earlier this week that Amrabat was attracting interest from other clubs, with Fulham reportedly submitting an offer. With only a few hours remaining before the deadline, United supporters will be eagerly awaiting an announcement either way, and there's no doubt the 27-year-old would be an excellent addition to ten Hag's midfield for the remainder of the campaign.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Amrabat.

Sofyan Amrabat - Fiorentina statistics Appearances 107 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow cards 29 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Amrabat?

Jones has suggested that United are confident there won't be a last minute hitch in the deal, and it is now on course to be completed. The journalist adds that United fans may be worrying after earlier hiccups around the transfer, but an agreement is in place and Amrabat should be plying his trade at Old Trafford this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "United are confident there will be no last minute hitch on Amrabat and sources are insisting the deal is on course to be completed. United fans will be panicking because of earlier hiccups around structuring of payments on any sort of deal and that's totally understandable given the way this saga has rolled on. But the agreement is there, this should be good."