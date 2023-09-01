Manchester United have been linked with Sofyan Amrabat ahead of the transfer deadline and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

The Red Devils have been mentioned as potential suitors for Amrabat for a number of weeks and with the transfer deadline drawing near, it appears they may finally be on the verge of striking a deal. Indeed, 90min are reporting that United are in talks with Fiorentina over a loan move for the Moroccan midfielder - however it would need to include a mandatory purchase option, and that remains a potential sticking point for the Premier League giants.

Nonetheless, the Italian side have lowered their demands. Earlier in the summer they valued Amrabat, described as "extraordinary" by Luis Enrique, at £29m but they are now in talks over a £5m loan fee with a future purchase set at £20m. Discussions continue ahead of Friday's 11pm cutoff, although it appears there is now a willingness on both sides to get a deal done.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Amrabat?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth claimed that Amrabat would be keen on a move to Old Trafford, having been absent from first team training at Fiorentina.

He said: “I think Amrabat would want to come, because he's not training with Fiorentina’s first team squad just now. He’s just waiting for that call from Manchester United. Fiorentina has said that he needs to get his head right because of all the speculation."

What happens if the Amrabat deal falls through?

Sheth had previously reported that Manchester United were exploring Amrabat alternatives and had made “initial contact” with Tottenham Hotspur over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The reliable journalist suggested that with under two years of his contract remaining at Spurs, the Premier League-proven holding midfielder would be allowed to leave if a suitable offer came in. Last season, Hojbjerg registered 12 goal contributions for the North London club (5G/7/A), per Transfer Markt.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, the Danish midfielder is not in new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the future. He has seen only 44 minutes of action in the Premier League so far this season, with Oliver Skipp, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr all above him in the pecking order.

Alex Crook, however, has expressed doubts over whether United would be able to agree a deal with Tottenham as they'd want to sign Hojbjerg on loan. Nonetheless, should United feel not enough progress is being made with Fiorentina over Amrabat, there is always a possibility that they could turn their attentions back to the Denmark international.

Elsewhere, United have sold goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace and are on the verge of signing left-back Sergio Reguilon amid an injury crisis in that area of the pitch, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both currently sidelined.