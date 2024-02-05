Highlights Manchester United are unlikely to sign Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal due to his underwhelming performances and inability to adapt to the Premier League.

Kobbie Mainoo, an 18-year-old midfielder, has been starting ahead of Amrabat and has been impressive.

With Amrabat's potential departure and Mainoo's emergence, Manchester United may need to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has struggled to live up to expectations since signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect the Red Devils to exercise the option to secure him on a permanent deal.

The Manchester outfit brought Amrabat to the club at the beginning of the season on a loan deal until the end of the campaign from Serie A side Fiorentina. There was hope that the Morrocan international could help United dominate games due to his comfortability on the ball in the middle of the park, but it's not worked out for him so far.

18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is even starting ahead of the experienced Amrabat on regular occasions so far this season, which certainly isn't a good sign for the 27-year-old. It's understood that United can secure his signature on a permanent transfer for around £21.4m, taking the total fee to almost £30m after they forked out £8.5m to bring him in on loan.

Permanent deal for Amrabat unlikely

Reports have suggested that United have already decided that they won't be exercising the option to sign Armabat on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window. There are concerns internally that the Fiorentina midfielder isn't suited to the Premier League having failed to show that he's capable of adapting to life in England.

How Sofyan Amrabat compares to Kobbie Mainoo per 90 minutes this season Stats Sofyan Amrabat Kobbie Mainoo Goals 0 0.13 Pass completion percentage 85.9 85.1 Tackles 3.09 2.08 Blocks 1.76 0.91 Clearances 1.62 2.73 Interceptions 0.59 1.04 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 05/02/2024

Journalist Dean Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that United will cut ties with Amrabat at the end of the campaign without any regrets. The respected reporter believes that his chances of earning a permanent deal at Old Trafford are pretty much at zero. The Morrocan international has been away with his national team at the African Cup of Nations, which certainly hasn't helped his chances of proving himself to Erik ten Hag.

Ahead of the January transfer window, reports even suggested that United were eyeing a replacement for Amrabat as they hoped to bring in a new defensive midfielder. Amrabat has now returned to England after his time away with Morocco and was on the bench as they beat West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday, but he failed to make his way off the bench and was forced to watch from the sideline.

Dharmesh Sheth - Amrabat hasn't pulled up trees

Sheth has suggested that Amrabat hasn't pulled up any trees since his move to the Premier League and he doesn't expect the permanent option in his contract to be exercised by the Manchester outfit. The Sky Sports reporter adds that this could lead to United having to strengthen in the middle of the park when the summer transfer window opens later in the year. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Sofyan Amrabat came in on loan and hasn't really pulled up any trees at United. Possibly not going to exercise that option. So the midfield suddenly becomes an area that they might want to strengthen. And of course, the one we've been talking about throughout the January transfer window, another forward to help out Rasmus Hojlund and take the pressure off there. So those look like the areas that United will be looking to strengthen come the summer."

Kobbie Mainoo receives approach

Mainoo has represented England at U17, U18, and U19 level so far in his short career, making 13 appearances for his country. The 18-year-old midfielder was born in Stockport, not too far from Manchester, but his parents are both from Ghana.

As per The Times, the Ghana FA believe they have a chance of convincing Mainoo to represent the African country in the future. Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council at the Ghana FA, recently said...

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams. Kobbie is definitely one of these incredible talents, and the association would love to work with him and many like him at home and abroad.”

However, they might need to act fast. His performances in the Premier League so far have been seriously impressive for his age, and Gareth Southgate could be tempted to call him up to the senior squad in the near future.