During Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign of Manchester United, one that saw them win 13 Premier League titles and a plethora of other silverware, there were not many signings that fans turned their noses up. In much simpler times for the Premier League behemoth: the Scot was right the majority of the time.

Picking up the likes of Denis Irwin, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona gave the Govan-born boss plenty of credit in the bank when it came to scouring the market for new signings – but, of course, that doesn’t mean he didn’t file some transfers in the ‘ones to forget’ cabinet.

Under the category falls Bebe. Remember him? The 23-cap Cape Verde international put pen to paper on a deal worth £7.2 million in 2010 from Vitoria Guimaraes SC but went on to claim that being sold to Benfica four years later was the “best moment” of his life.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bebe made his Manchester United debut on 22 September 2010, replacing Park ji-Sung against Scunthorpe.

His stint in the east of the football-crazed city, Manchester, was far from successful, with him totting up a paltry seven professional outings under Ferguson and his entourage. In that time, the ponderous forward notched two goals but was unable to impress the club’s leadership team.

Bebe Recounts Old Trafford Departure

‘Every day, I called my agent to ask him to get me out'

Close

One of his strikes came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup and another against Bursaspor in the Champions League group stage. His duo of goals aside, however, and he struggled to pull up trees for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Following several loan spells to the likes of Rio Ave, Besiktas and Pacos Ferreira, Lisboa-born Bebe permanently left in 2014 for Benfica, which he has since described as the “best moment” of his 34-year life.

Recounting his arrival at Old Trafford, the ex-Rayo Vallecano wide man spoke to Goal in 2018, about his feeling of disbelief: "It wasn't that [I didn't believe in myself], I just know what life is like and I think anyone would have the same thought as me. If you are playing in the third or fourth division in Portugal and suddenly one of the best teams in the world calls you, I think anyone would think 'can this actually be true?'

Bebe - Club Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Rayo Vallecano 187 24 17 22/0 FC Pacos de Ferreira 39 14 2 5/0 SD Eibar 39 5 4 4/0 Rio Ave FC 19 2 1 2/0 Cordoba CF 18 0 1 5/0 Real Zaragoza 16 4 1 3/0 Racing Ferrol 7 0 0 0/0 Manchester Utd 7 2 0 0/0 SL Benfica 6 0 0 0/0 Besiktas JK 4 0 0 0/0 SG Sacavenense 1 0 0 0/0

His dream to play for a club the size and magnitude of the Old Trafford-based outfit, particularly under one of the greatest managers of all time in Ferguson, didn’t go as planned, and it wasn’t long before Bebe, now plying his trade for Racing Ferrol, wanted out. On his eagerness to leave, he confessed:

"Every day, I called my agent to ask him to get me out. It was a bad time. When you do not play, even if you are at a great club, then you are not happy, so why continue? I remember that I was going for a United game with the youth team and my agent called me and told me I had been sold to Benfica. It was the best moment of my life."

Bebe Doesn’t Entirely Regret Man Utd Stint

‘I can’t regret something that changed my life’

Close

Uncharacteristically, Ferguson chose to take a punt on the unproven youngster in 2010 on the back of his assistant Carlos Queiroz’s recommendation – though, it can now be considered to be one of the very few slops of their career as two of the main driving forces behind the Manchester-based club's transfer business.

Bebe, who was raised in an orphanage after being deserted by his parents, also admitted he doesn't entirely regret joining the club: “I can't regret something that has given me so much food, that changed my life and the life of my family.

Related 20 Worst Man Utd Signings in History (Ranked) Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez all feature as Man United's worst ever signings are named.

"United gave me everything. That's where everything started for me. I could have a car, a house, I could buy things that I couldn't have bought before,” the one-time Premier League winner said. “I could help my family and friends in things they couldn't do. I do not regret anything.

“It was a very good decision from me and my agent. If I had the mentality then that I have today, I would definitely still be there. I would be in a team like that.

Suggesting that the impact of his troubles in the formative years of his childhood had prevented him from kicking on in his career, Bebe insisted that he would tell his younger self, one learning the trade of being a footballer, to work harder, remain focused on the task at hand and be more professional.

"But I had a different childhood from the others, and the attitudes and thoughts I had were different. That did not help me at all, not that I regret it. But now I would tell my younger self to train more, to be more concentrated, to be more professional."

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/11/24.