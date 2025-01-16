Summary Manchester United were uninspiring during their 3-1 win over Southampton.

Several poor performances hampered United on the night prior to Amad Diallo's heroics.

Leny Yoro's display has been spotlighted after being targeted by Southampton.

Coming off the back of an all-important FA Cup win over Arsenal last weekend, Ruben Amorim was able to do something he hadn't been able to do since December 1st - win a game at Old Trafford. He couldn't have picked a better team for Manchester United break the duck against, as he welcomed bottom of the Premier League Southampton to the Theatre of Dreams, but despite the 3-1 victory, there were plenty of negatives to analyse.

As has been the case throughout his tenure, Amorim wasn't afraid to ring in the changes. Some were forced, such as Diogo Dalot following his red card against Arsenal and the expected return of number one goalkeeper Andre Onana despite Altay Bayindir's heroics at the Emirates.

There was also a third Premier League start for 19-year-old defender Leny Yoro. The youngster was one of the more highly touted signings of the summer when the Red Devils pipped Real Madrid and Liverpool to his services. An injury in pre-season cut his momentum short, but recent glimpses have left many people impressed. However, his display against the Saints has shown that the Frenchman may need more time before making any substantial impact on the first team.

Yoro Struggles In Dismal Southampton Showing

The young defender was targeted by Kamaldeen Sulemana

Heading into Thursday night's contest, Yoro had shown some promising cameos in high-profile fixtures. In the 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, the teenager came on with less than 10 minutes remaining, but was on hand to make an inch-perfect challenge inside his own penalty area on Darwin Núñez that prevented a clear goalscoring opportunity, one that would surely have handed Arne Slot's men all three points.

The former Lille man then came on as an extra-time substitute during the FA Cup win over Arsenal and showed incredible composure by stepping up to the plate and calmly converting a spot kick into the bottom corner, as United remained perfect from 12 yards on the night.

That led to tonight, as his manager showed faith in the youngster by naming him as the right-sided centre-back as he replaced Harry Maguire following the Englishman's recent revival. With Amad Diallo operating as the right wing-back for the night, it was clear that Yoro was going to be handling most of the responsibility in keeping Kamaldeen Sulemana quiet, but that isn’t quite how his night turned out.

In the opening exchanges, Yoro found himself one-on-one with the Ghanaian international, but ended up on the receiving end of a humiliating nutmeg. Shortly after, the pair came up against each other again, and Sulemana breezed past the United number 15 as if he wasn’t even there, only being thwarted by a smart save from André Onana.

Those two incidents were not isolated. Instead, they were a summary of Yoro’s night. Time after time, he was made to look like a ghost as Sulemana made easy work of him down the Southampton left, delivering a star-making performance at the Frenchman’s expense.

All in all, Yoro won just one out of his six duels all evening and was noted as being dribbled past on three occasions. He did make four interceptions and two blocked shots before being replaced by Harry Maguire in the 82nd minute, but his one tackle showed just how much he struggled when isolated against Sulemana, with Diallo focusing more on his ventures going forward.

Yoro Struggles Mirror That of Vidic

The former United captain also took time settling in at Old Trafford

It was implied on commentary during TNT Sports' coverage of the game that Yoro's horror show could be so bad that it might completely derail his blossoming United career. It gave shades of Paddy McNair's performance against the Saints way back in 2014. The Irishman also found himself playing in a back three, but was so poor that Louis van Gaal took him off before half-time.

Much like with McNair, some United fans are ready to write off the young Frenchman, with one taking to social media to say, "Yoro been getting cooked," and a second adding, "Yeah Yoro I'm not impressed." However, the amount the club has invested in the teenager, namely his £115,000-per-week contract, shows the faith that the United hierarchy has in him. He will get more opportunities, that is for sure. Instead, his journey could mirror that of Nemanja Vidic.

The Serbian was ripped apart in the early stages of his United career, notably in a game away at local rivals Manchester City. Many would not have believed what he would turn into, as he became one of the best defenders in Premier League history.

It is clear that despite some of the negativity, other supporters continued to back the player. "Yoro clearly lacking match sharpness. Only his 3rd start in the PL. Still adapting to English football," one fan pointed out, while another stated, "Yoro is fighting for his life. Normal thing for young players. He’d have other days like this too before he fully develops."

While it was certainly not his finest hour, this will serve as a learning experience for Yoro. Thankfully for him, Amorim and United fans, his struggles weren't punished. But he must respond should he get the chance to feature in Sunday’s game against Brighton.

