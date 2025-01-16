Manchester United had to come back from behind to defeat Southampton 3-1 after a 12-minute hat-trick late on from Amad Diallo ruled out Manuel Ugarte's own goal and sealed all three points for the Red Devils to take them to 12th in the Premier League table.

Alejandro Garnacho was a surprise inclusion after he got the starting nod from Ruben Amorim, amid reports of a potential shock switch to Italy in the January transfer window. After Man United appeared to come out of the blocks firing, it wasn't long before Southampton began to grow in confidence, and it was Andre Onana's goal which came under siege first, with Kamaldeen Sulemana forcing a save from the Cameroon international. Mateus Fernandes then registered another shot on target inside the first 15 minutes after the Red Devils were caught in position in midfield.

In a back-and-forth first-half, United thought they had broken the deadlock when Rasmus Hojlund latched onto a beautiful ball over the top from Bruno Fernandes, and drove into the box before cutting it back to an isolated Garnacho, but the Argentine's shot was hit wide of the post. But it wasn't long before Onana was forced into action again after Tyler Dibling glided past his defender and got a shot on target with Onana's parry falling into the path of Fernandes, whose half-volley was hit straight at the goalkeeper again.

With Southampton creating a flurry of chances, they looked the most likely to open the scoring, and in the 43rd minute, they were rewarded for their hard work after Dibling's flick on header from a corner deflected off Manuel Ugarte's back and in. It was the Saints' first goal from a corner set-piece all season.

Amorim believed Antony would be the answer he was searching for, opting to bring him on for the start of the second half to replace Kobbie Mainoo. With his team continue to struggle in the early stages of the second half, Amorim waited just eight minutes before bringing on both Toby Collyer and Joshua Zirkzee.

Sulemana looked the most likely to double Southampton's lead, leaving Leny Yoro for dust almost every single time he took him on.

But United continued to up the tempo as they desperately searched for an equaliser with time ticking away quickly, and it was their in-form man, Amad, who came up with the goods with 10 minutes left on the clock, albeit with a splash of luck.

In an effort to try and keep Southampton at the other end, Amorim rolled the dice one final time, bringing on Harry Maguire to sure up the defence and Christian Eriksen for some additional creatvity in the midfield.

But it was Amad to the rescue once more as he netted his second and then third in quick succession - 12 minutes in fact - in what was a mesmorizing final 10-plus minutes of the contest from the Ivorian which spared United's blushes and seal all three points for the home side in the process.

Man Utd vs. Southampton - Match Statistics Man United Statistic Southampton 59 Possession (%) 41 23 Shots 13 9 Shots on Target 5 4 Corners 4 5 Saves 6 1 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Man Utd Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 7/10

Pulled off some solid saves to keep his team in it, including a double-save in the first-half. Wasn't much he could have done about the Saints' opener. Was solid in the second half, though had less to do.

RWB - Amad Diallo - 9/10

Found himself much deeper than he perhaps would have liked to have been due to Southampton's press from midfield in the first half. Was able to burst forward much more in the second half, using his tricky feet, he looked the most likely to create a goal, and finally got his reward, scoring a quick hat-trick late-on and became the hero once again. .

CB - Leny Yoro - 4/10

Struggled against the front three of Southampton, getting dribbled past on a few occasions, though he did make a few good interceptions. His long balls weren't up to scratch either. Could not handle Sulemana at all.

CB - Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Looked the best of United's centre-backs, but that wasn't saying much. Whilst he mainly looked commanding aerially, he showed no authority in the corner with which the visitors scored. Stepped up in the second half, and got involved more with United's build-up play.

CB - Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Found success with his crosses, long balls, and aerial duels, but looked all out of sorts defensively, and was dribbled past often.

LWB - Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10

Didn't get forward as much as he has in the past due to Southampton forcing him backwards, especially in the first period of play. Lost possession a whole lot.

CM - Manuel Ugarte - 5/10

Was unfortunate to have the own goal go against him - had no idea where the ball was, and it deflected off of his back. With him struggling in his defensive duties, he lasted than 10 minutes in the second-half before being subbed.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 4/10

A poor outing for the young Three Lions star, completing just 16 of his 20 passes and being a non-factor in the midfield. Was subbed off at half-time in favour of attacking reinforcements.

RW - Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Got the start despite the rumours of a potential exit from Old Trafford but was unable to create too much for his teammates. Missed a glorious chance which would have put the home side ahead. Came alive in the second half and provided a great ball across the face of the box, but Antony was unable to convert from close range.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 4/10

Played a good ball into Garnacho, who missed, but was relatively quiet other than that due to lack of service into him from the midfield. Lasted less than 10 minutes in the second-half before being subbed.

LW - Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

A typical performance from the Portuguese star, who always looked to drive his team forward with his passing and playing in a few key passes.

Sub - Antony - 5/10

Missed an absolute sitter that would have brought his side level with the 20th-placed side. Gave the ball away when Man United were on the break - disappointing performance.

Sub - Toby Collyer - 6/10

Given just under 40 minutes and looked calm and composed in the centre of the park, completing over 95 percent of his passes, and rarely losing possession.

Sub - Joshua Zirkzee - 6.5/10

Given just under 40 minutes and took up some great positions, whilst always looking to drive up the field and on goal.

Sub - Harry Maguire - 6/10

Brought on in the final 10-plus minutes to try and add some stability to the defence after United equalised.

Sub - Christian Eriksen - 6/10

Brought on to try and inject a spark and some play-making in the midfield. Played a key role in Amad's second goal.

Southampton Player Ratings

GK - Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

Had very little to do in all honesty, with Man United not at the races for the majority of the contest. Could have done better for Amad's second goal and was caught in no-man's land for the Ivorian's hat-trick.

RWB - Yukinari Sugawara - 6.5/10

Got into some advanced areas of the pitch often in the first half, though was pinned back a bit more in the second period. Made some pivotal interceptions, but lost possession far too often.

CB - James Bree - 6/10

Solid in defence, making vital tackles. Did get caught out in possession far too often, though.

CB - Jan Bednarek - 7/10

Very commanding in both the air and on the ground. Comfortable in possession, and dealt well with Man United's centre-forwards for the majority of the contest.

CB - Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 6/10

Was dribbled past a handful of times, but didn't lose confidence from it. Maintained the shape of the defense alongside his teammates. Was on hand to make vital clearances and block shots that threatened on goal. His error right at the end led to Amad's hat-trick.

LWB - Kyle Walker-Peters - 7/10

Did his defensive duties well, and rarely allowed his opponent to get past him and make a run. Got forward well and registered some keep passes, as well as a successful long ball.

CM - Lesley Ugochukwu - 7.5/10

Looked very comfortable both in and out of possession. Registered a pass completion percentage of above 90 percent, whilst he won the majority of his duels - both aerially, and on the ground - sticking to his defensive duties well.

CM - Joe Aribo - 7/10

Was unfraid to venture forward and get involved with the Saints' attacking play. Kept the ball superbly, and was successful in his tackle attempts.

RW - Tyler Dibling - 7/10

Looked very lively, and forced Onana into multiple saves. Enjoyed taking on the United defence, where he also found success. Picked up an injury and was forced to come off.

ST - Kamaldeen Sulemana - 8/10

Gave Leny Yoro so many problems down the left-hand side and put in a man of the match-worthy performance. Looked unstoppable for large chunks of the game.

LW - Mateus Fernandes - 7/10

Like Dibling, Fernandes fired multiple shots on target at Onana's goal, and saw a healthy chunk of the ball. Dictated play well, and was successful in getting the ball past his defenders. Only downside of his performance was that he missed a big chance.

Sub - Will Smallbone - 5/10

Brought on for the injured Dibling. Wasnt't as effective as him, barely seeing the ball.

Sub - Flynn Downes - 5/10

Saw hardly any of the ball in the 20 minutes he played. Biggest contribution was his booking.

Sub - Adam Armstrong - 5/10

Held the ball up well in the limited minutes he saw on the pitch. But came on when his team were on the back foot.

Sub - Nathan Wood - N/A

Wasn't on long enough to impact the game.

Sub - Paul Onuachu - N/A

Wasn't on long enough to impact the game.

Man of the Match

Amad Diallo (Manchester United)

Whilst Sulemana was by far the best player on the pitch for most of the night, Amad's strike of brilliance late on - scoring a hat-trick - was the difference-maker and snatched all three points away from the visitors whilst sparing his team's embarrassment simultaneously.

He looked the most likely goalscorer for the Red Devils from the jump, but he ensured he made his team - and the fans - wait for their feelings of elation in another stunning comeback win. Where on earth would United be without their star winger this season? Fighting relegation, probably.