Highlights Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United could be in the hunt for new managers ahead of next season.

Gareth Southgate, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Tuchel, Jose Mourinho and Roberto Mancini are among the names being linked with the posts.

Southgate is the No.1 candidate to replace under-fire Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Premier League is set for a shake-up next season, with five big clubs contemplating a change of manager.

Players at Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United could all see a new boss arrive.

It will be a chance for clubs with stability - like Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa - to take advantage of a new landscape in the top-flight.

But the changes would also bring an exciting new edge to English football. A huge couple of months lay ahead for four managers to save their job, while Liverpool have already confirmed change is coming.

Here, we map out some of the big news angles to look out for, and shed light on who could be appointed...

Manchester United

The chances of Manchester United having a new boss next season are slightly in favour of there being change, as things sit right now.

Erik ten Hag might be riding high on the vibes of an incredible late FA Cup win over Liverpool last weekend, but moments and performances like that must not be a one-off.

The atmosphere around Old Trafford was special on Sunday, and that is what Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to bring back to the club regularly. At the moment, the analysis is on whether they can be sure that ten Hag really is the right man to lead a golden era.

He is certainly in a stronger position now than he was a week ago, but fresh reports around England manager Gareth Southgate - who has done an "outstanding" job for the Three Lions according to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam - are no coincidence.

Many Manchester United fans will be underwhelmed by such links, but it is true that he is a top candidate to replace ten Hag.

England do want Southgate to stay on, but he already has good relations with Sir Dave Brailsford, INEOS' director of sport, and sources say he would be the No.1 choice to come in.

It is up to ten Hag to make sure that does not open up further.

Liverpool

We start the list with a club guaranteed to have a new boss. Jurgen Klopp announced he is leaving and Xabi Alonso remains the prime candidate to take his place in the dugout.

Richard Hughes is beginning work as Liverpool’s new sporting director and will be largely responsible for landing the German tactician's successor.

At this moment in time, it would look like anyone but Alonso coming in is a disappointment. He is heralded by fans for his time as a player at the club, and he is lauded by avid football watchers for the incredible job he is doing with Bayer Leverkusen, currently top of the Bundesliga.

Xabi Alonso's managerial record in the Bundesliga this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Xabi Alonso Jurgen Klopp Matches 26 28 Won 22 19 Drawn 4 7 Lost 0 2 Goals for 66 65 Goals against 18 26 Points-per-game 2.69 2.29 Statistics correct as of 22/03/2024

It is understood Hughes is keen on the Alonso appointment and will attempt to beat Bayern Munich to appointing him, though there is also admiration for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi as an alternate option.

In a boost for Liverpool, though, Bayern are looking at other options, including Antonio Conte. So Mission Alonso is about to step up a gear.

Chelsea

Fans turned on Mauricio Pochettino recently, and that is usually an ominous sign. He still has a fighting chance of being in the job next season, but it’s far from guaranteed.

Qualifying for Europe is a pretty big deal, and Pochettino still has a chance to do that by winning the FA Cup. The problem? He’s playing Manchester City in the semi-final.

Chelsea would prefer to keep him on and are trying to remain open-minded, but Ruben Amorim is the favourite to succeed him.

Sporting boss Amorim is currently fighting to win the league in Portugal and while he tends to prefer a 3-4-3 formation - which will scare some Blues fans - he is also an adaptable and responsive coach.

Brighton's De Zerbi has been mentioned as a candidate, but they surely will not hunt Brighton down again. Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a return, but that’s highly unlikely.

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe is fighting to save his job and this is a real test of loyalty for the ownership.

Howe might be a victim of his own success, qualifying for the Champions League last season, but failing to build on that. They are out of Europe, are not going to win a trophy and are knocking around in mid-table.

It has been difficult to contend with injuries, but Newcastle are aiming to win major honours and the board need to decide whether they trust Howe to deliver.

If not, they will look towards men who have proved they can. Jose Mourinho has been linked, and it is understood that Roberto Mancini - the former Manchester City boss who led them to their first Premier League title - is very much in the picture when it comes to potential replacements.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe is only averaging 1.43 points-per-game in the Premier League this season, while his record was 1.87 for the 2022/23 campaign

West Ham United

The future of David Moyes is up in the air - no-one seems to know exactly what decision will be made here yet.

Talk of a new contract being ready to sign a few weeks back was played down by sources, and it is important to point out that West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has always intended to take his time over this decision, keen not to act too impulsively one way or the other.

There is a chance that Moyes leaves when his contract expires in the summer though, and various options are being looked at.

The most high-profile name to look out for is Tuchel. The outgoing Bayern Munich boss has been identified as a top-tier coach who is going to be available in the summer and is understood to be craving another crack at the Premier League after being sacked by Chelsea.

