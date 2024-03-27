Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes Southgate's relationship with Rashford could help him return to his "world-class" form.

Marcus Rashford's performance at Manchester United has been underwhelming this season with just eight goals to his name.

Southgate's track record of developing wide attackers like Raheem Sterling at international level has impressed United.

Marcus Rashford will be the first person to tell you that he hasn't quite been good enough this season at Manchester United - but Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes that a change to their coaching staff will bring the best out of the academy graduate.

Rashford burst onto the scene back in 2016, and became one of United's posterboys almost from the get-go. 44 goals for the Red Devils by the end of the 2018-2019 season saw him become a key part of the furniture at Old Trafford by the age of just 21, and this was met by two even better campaigns in which he scored 43 goals across two seasons throughout the lockdown-laden spells of football in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

However, it hasn’t quite gone to plan since. Just four goals in the 2021-22 campaign saw him come under much criticism, and despite a purple patch last season, the current campaign hasn’t been overly kind to him with just eight goals so far in all competitions. Erik ten Hag may well be to blame for his rut; and whilst that isn’t for certain, a report from The Sun states that Ratcliffe believes the boyhood fan will be back to his "world-class" best if Gareth Southgate is appointed Red Devils boss.

Manchester United Want Southgate to Help Marcus Rashford

Rashford needs guidance to become a world-class talent

According to The Sun, Southgate and his England coaching staff will all be called upon in a bid to transform United’s currently poor situation, one which has only seen them qualify for the Champions League five times from a possible 10 in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Owing to the admiration that Southgate has built for himself for creating a strong team atmosphere within the England camp, it’s lightyears away from United’s dressing room antics - which have been nothing short of complex for the last decade, with drama constantly dominating the headlines at United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford is England's third-highest scorer behind Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in the Gareth Southgate era

But a shining reason for his headhunting is their English spine. Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Rashford are all a part of his Three Lions squad, with more United players having been through his setup in the past; and the report suggests that there is a confidence that Southgate could turn Rashford into the world-class talent that those at United know he can be.

Rashford boasts 17 goals in 60 England games, including three at the 2022 World Cup, and vital goals in continental games such as the win over Italy in November, and the famous 3-2 win against Spain in Seville back in October 2018.

Gareth Southgate has Helped Wide Players Thrive

The England boss could get the best out of Rashford at Old Trafford

Under Southgate's England tenure, the Three Lions have seen some wide players massively excelled under his watch. Raheem Sterling is the standout shout, with his prowess at Manchester City channelling directly into the Three Lions setup. Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka and Rashford himself have stepped up their games for their country, and we're finally starting to see Phil Foden take on a more prominent role in the front three.

Harry Kane has always been the main man for the Three Lions in terms of goalscoring, but England's wide stars are now starting to compliment one another - and that could have huge ramifications in the summer should Southgate join United and show his credentials on a weekly basis.

All statistics courtesy of England Football Online, correct as of 27-03-24.