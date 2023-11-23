Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is close to acquiring a 25% stake in Manchester United, and he is likely to make significant changes to rebuild the club.

Changes have already been made at Old Trafford, but more key figures are expected to depart.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that there could be multiple appointments in the not-so-distant future, with Ratcliffe coming up with 'creative titles' in order to bring in everyone he desires.

Manchester United are making plenty of changes behind the scenes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares to acquire a stake in the club, and journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed the possibility of former AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini being appointed in a boardroom role, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT.

Ratcliffe is closing in on acquiring a 25% stake in the club, with an announcement expected soon. The INEOS founder is likely to want to stamp his authority when arriving at Old Trafford, bringing in new members of the backroom team to try and rebuild the Manchester club.

The Glazers placed United up for sale just over a year ago and have received multiple offers to purchase the club, but it appears Ratcliffe has won the race. Although it's not a complete takeover and the Glazers will remain at Old Trafford, United supporters will be hoping that Ratcliffe can implement changes that see the Red Devils competing for Premier League titles once again.

Paolo Maldini is a name in the mix to join Man Utd

According to The Telegraph, Maldini is one of the names in the mix for Ratcliffe and Ineos to join the club in a backroom capacity. The legendary defender was most recently with AC Milan where he was their technical director, but he left the Italian club at the end of last season. Maldini appeared as a guest on PoretCast on 22nd November, stating that for now, he is retired.

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe could make 'significant' and 'surprise' changes when he officially joins the club, and alterations have already been made behind the scenes. Chief Executive Richard Arnold recently announced that he would be leaving the club by the end of the year. Considering Arnold has been at Old Trafford since 2007, it's certainly a significant change for the Manchester club.

John Murtough could be the next to head through the exit door, with reports claiming that he will depart as part of a 'root and branch review of how the club is run'. As a result of multiple key figures leaving, Ratcliffe will have to be busy appointing new members of his backroom team. Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Paul Mitchell is one of the favourites to be appointed as United's new sporting director, and the former Southampton man is keen on the job.

Read More: Ranking Paul Mitchell's top 8 signings as sporting director

Jacobs has reiterated that Mitchell is the favourite and Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman is a surprise name being linked with the job, but Maldini is another who has crept into the conversations. The journalist adds that it's going to be an interesting process, and we shouldn't be surprised to see some 'creative titles' in order for Ratcliffe to add multiple people to the team. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"The sporting director is kind of more interesting because it will start to give us a sense of how Ratcliffe may structure his football department. We know that Paul Mitchell is very keen and wants the job. Dougie Freedman is a slightly more surprising name who is in the mix and is also known and liked by Sir Alex Ferguson, who inevitably, even if informally, will be consulted because Jim Ratcliffe and Alex Ferguson know each other well. Paolo Maldini is another name that's kind of crept into conversations of late. When I say the appointment will be very telling as to the structure of the football department, I mean, don't rule out more than one appointment, and don't rule out some creative titles or some different titles to get more than one name in."

Erik ten Hag wants a striker

Journalist Dean Jones confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United want to bring in an experienced striker during the January transfer window. A report from MailOnline has recently claimed that the Manchester club are hoping to ease the burden on young forward Rasmus Hojlund, who is being heavily relied upon at Old Trafford despite needing time to adapt to a new league.

The report names Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, and Mehdi Taremi as potential options to provide competition for Hojlund in attack. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both played in centre-forward roles for Erik ten Hag, but the United duo have struggled to perform so far this season. In fact, Hojlund, Martial, and Rashford have found the back of the net just once between them in the Premier League this term, highlighting ten Hag's need for another number nine.