Manchester United and Spurs clash at Old Trafford after uninspiring starts to their Premier League campaign. United and Spurs both see themselves on seven points after their first five league games, with both sides having won two, drawn one and lost two.

The Red Devils, having started poorly in the Premier League, were also held to a surprising draw in their opening Europa League game against FC Twente at Old Trafford, leaving pressure building on manager Erik ten Hag coming into Sunday's big Premier League clash. There are currently similar feelings around the Lilywhites, as Ange Postecoglou is also under growing pressure in the dugout due to Spurs' start to the league season which saw them take just four points from their opening four games before getting back to winning ways with a 3-1 home win to Brentford on matchday five and winning their first European game of the season against Qarabag. Here is the latest team news and starting XI information you need to know ahead of the clash between the two Premier League giants on Sunday.

Manchester United Team News

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Dutch side FC Twente on Wednesday evening, a result which has not gone down well among United fans and manager Erik ten Hag. Despite having played four games in the last 11 days, United seem to have come through their busy fixture schedule unscathed which will be a big boost for them coming into a huge Premier League tie which could have big implications on ten Hag's future.

Coming into this game, United are dealing with four injuries and they are all defensive ones, as new signing Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are all working their way back to fitness, with the latter duo of Lindelof and Malacia having returned to different stages of training but still have work to do.

Manchester United Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Leny Yoro Ankle/Foot Injury 23/11/24 Tyrell Malacia Knee Injury 19/10/24 Victor Lindelof Ankle/Foot Injury 06/10/24 Luke Shaw Calf/Shin/Heel Injury 06/10/24

Ten Hag revealed that his squad will be the same as the one that face FC Twente in the Europa League on Wednesday at Old Trafford and believes the Spurs match will be intense. Ten Hag also defended the selection of Bruno Fernandes despite claims the captain looked tired against the Dutch opponents.

t will be the same squad as yesterday [Wednesday]. "I think it will be a very intense game. It always is against Tottenham and I think it is also our style as well. So I think it is going to be a very dynamic, attractive game. "I think the team brings him [Bruno Fernandes] in a situation. I think he is capable and he has proven already, so many times in the Premier League, he can create many chances. "I am convinced he will not do differently. He will come on this point, he will find his form. He is already creating chances but he will make final passes, he will score goals. One hundred per cent and it is just a matter of time."

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI

Ugarte could make his first Premier League start

Erik ten Hag went bold at Selhurst Park last weekend, going with a midfield partnership of Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo which did work well at times, however, the game against Spurs could be very different for Manchester United as they could see themselves with a lot less of the ball which could be better suited to the attributes of summer signing Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan is more likely to replace Eriksen than Mainoo as the Dane is more of a luxury player who performs at his best when his side dominates the ball as they did at Selhurst Park, whereas Ugarte is a midfield engine and will give the Reds a bite and intensity in midfield.

Joshua Zirkzee has netted just once in his first seven games in a Manchester United shirt which would typically point a manager towards trying a different striker up front, however, Rasmus Hojlund is still working his way back to full fitness and has only been given 25 minutes of game time so far this season so is probably not ready to start yet.

Predicted Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Onana, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Diallo, Zirkzee

Predicted Substitutes Bench: Bayindir, Maguire, Evans, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mount, Rashford, Antony, Hojlund

Spurs Team News

Attacking duo sidelines and Son's fitness worry

The only injury concerns for Spurs coming into this big league clash against Man United are that attacking duo Richarlison and Wilson Odobert remain sidelined. The Lilywhites made it through their first Europa League match unscathed and there are no fresh injury concerns.

Spurs Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Richarlison Calf/Shin/Heel Injury 19/10/24 Wilson Odobert Thigh Injury 19/10/24

Spurs started the season with some key injuries to key players such as new signing Dominic Solanke, but those injury concerns have now cooled and Ange Postecoglou's side have mostly a fit squad outside of the two attacking absentees as mentioned.

Postecoglou addresses Son injury concerns

During Spurs' 3-0 win over Qarabag, captain Heung-Min Son received treatment, prompting fears he could miss the Old Trafford showdown. But the Australian manager was hopeful his skipper would be fit.

"It's still early days from last night. Fair to say the boys that put in a shift are fairly tired. "Apart from Sonny, everyone's ok, but I don't think it's too bad [with Sonny]. He wants to train tomorrow so we'll see how he goes at training and make a decision from there. We have another day up our sleeve to give him every chance."

Spurs Predicted Starting XI

A change in midfield could be made

In Spurs' 3-1 victory over Brentford last weekend, Ange Postecoglou made a very bold move by starting Dejan Kulusevski in a midfield trio alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison which worked out very well, however, in a game this big against Manchester United, the intensity is likely to be a lot higher and it may not suit Kulusevski playing in midfield. Because of this, the Spurs manager may opt for a more steady option in midfield as opposed to the creative brilliance of Kulusevski.

Predicted Starting XI (4-3-3): Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison, Son, Johnson, Solanke

Predicted Substitutes Bench: Forster, Dragusin, Spence, Gray, Bergvall, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Moore, Werner

If Kulusevski is to come out of the starting XI for Spurs, it will most likely be one of Pape Sarr or Yves Bissouma who will come in for him. Based on his energy and excellent tackling ability, Sarr could be the midfielder Postecoglou is more likely to prefer.