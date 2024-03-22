Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is facing his own Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moment over the future of Erik ten Hag.

The Man United squad are rallying around Antony after a tough season at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho is in pole position to win the club's Player of the Season award.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is facing an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moment with Erik ten Hag.

Exactly five years ago 1999 Treble hero Solskjaer was appointed full time Manchester United manager by former CEO Ed Woodward.

That came after Woodward was wooed by an impressive run of results from Solskjaer who had been placed in a caretaker role following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December 2018 after a Premier League defeat at Liverpool.

In particular, Woodward was dazzled by a stirring 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Days later, the United fan favourite was given a three-year contract.

But many critics believed United should have waited until the end of the season, taken a breath and explored all options before appointing Solskjaer despite decent results to that point.

Solskjaer won his first game after being appointed permanent boss - a 2-1 home win over Watford - but United’s form then crumbled.

They lost in the FA Cup quarter-finals to Wolves and were beaten in both Champions League quarter-finals by Barcelona.

Add to that just one win in their final five League games of the season and it was clear why critics and some fans might have wanted United to wait before rushing into an appointment.

There are similar parallels with Ten Hag’s current situation at Old Trafford after that huge FA Cup quarter-final triumph over Liverpool.

Yet, some supporters and pundits believe the Dutchman is not the long-term answer for United.

And they’re praying their dramatic 4-3 win over Liverpool doesn’t blindside Ratcliffe, part-owner and in charge of football operations, into abandoning his search for a new manager.

And they hope Ratcliffe and his advisors won’t take the Woodward route - and make a decision based simply on one result.

Gareth Southgate Could Look for Change of Direction after Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate is the latest coach to be linked with Ten Hag’s job.

Ex-United stars Roy Keane and Gary Neville believe it might not be wild speculation - especially with Dan Ashworth heading to Old Trafford next season as Director of Football.

The pair worked together for England before Ashworth left to take up a role at Brighton but the pair are known to have a solid relationship.

Southgate, heading for eight years in charge of England, is contracted to the FA until December this year.

But speculation is increasing that he may look for a change of direction after Euro 2024 in Germany.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag has the best win percentage of any manager in Manchester United's history at 60.8%.

Yet surely, Ratcliffe would find it hard to sack Ten Hag if the former Ajax coach manages to secure back-to-back Champions League finishes in the Premier League and wins the FA Cup.

That, of course, didn’t bother Woodward who sacked Louis van Gaal, another Dutchman, just hours after he won the FA Cup against Crystal Palace in 2016.

Man Utd Players Right Behind Antony After Tough Season

Antony has turned into Manchester United’s whipping boy in a season when it’s all gone wrong for the Brazilian winger on and off the pitch.

But fellow United stars are still right behind the 24-year-old attacker, United’s second most expensive signing at £82 million behind Paul Pogba - and they made a point of proving it against Liverpool.

How Antony compares to Rashford and Garnacho in 2023-24 PL stats (per 90) Antony Rashford Garnacho Appearances 22 27 26 Minutes 954 1996 1774 Goals 0 7 5 Assists 0 2 3 Shots per game 1.2 2.2 2.5 Pass success (%) 78.5 77.9 79.2 Key passes 0.7 0.8 1.4 Dribbles 0.8 1.6 1.4 Statistics correct as of 22-03-24

Antony’s crucial FA Cup quarter-final goal against Jurgen Klopp’s stars made it 2-2 and sent the game into extra-time.

It was just his second goal of the season and the first at Old Trafford for over a year.

At the final whistle an emotional Antony sank to the turf and was helped up by Mason Mount who whispered words of support and encouragement to the Brazilian.

Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof also rushed over to Antony, both pointing fingers at the winger’s head.

It was clearly a mentality gesture with Antony enduring non-stop criticism all season, including being called a "Complete disaster" of a signing during Sky Sports' Football Show last month.

Now, Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff hope the Liverpool game can be a turning point for the star.

Alejandro Garnacho in Pole Position for Player of the Season Award

Alejandro Garnacho is red-hot favourite to land at least one coveted trophy this year.

The flying 20-year-old Argentinian winger is ahead in the race to be named Manchester United’s Player of the Season.

Marcus Rashford won the accolade, named in honour of legendary manager Sir Matt Busby, last season but Garnacho has been a standout performer this campaign and looks likely to win the award.

And that’s another triumph for United’s academy who continue to produce talent for the first team with Kobbie Mainoo following Garnacho off the conveyor belt this season.

