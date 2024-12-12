Summary As many as half the Manchester United squad have been put up for sale according to reports.

Only six players are deemed unsellable, suggesting significant changes may be on the horizon.

Ruben Amorim warned that a storm would soon descend on his reign at Manchester United. After back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, it appears the dark clouds the Portuguese whimsically spoke of are already looming over Old Trafford.

The recent stumbling blocks have put into perspective how big a task Amorim has on his hands, with many believing most of the current squad is not capable of moving the team forward under the new 3-4-3 system. In fact, only six players have been listed as being unsellable, including Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro. That could mean that wholesale changes might be on the horizon, with 'over half the squad' up for sale.

However, it has also been reported that in order to comply with profit and sustainability regulations (PSR), United must sell before they can buy, only adding to the importance of a squad overhaul. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a look at every Manchester United player's current transfer value - according to the experts at Sofascore - to see what the Red Devils could recoup from them in the market.

Goalkeepers

Andre Onana has become one of the unsellable stars

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Andre Onana at Manchester United. While in his first season, statistics showed that the Cameroonian actually ranked highly in goals prevented, the former Inter Milan man was prone to calamitous errors that made people question why Erik ten Hag had backed him to be David de Gea's replacement. The 28-year-old is not one of the players that Amorim is currently looking to sell, but should that change, Sofascore value the shot-stopper at £26m.

As for the backup options, Altay Bayindir has barely had a sniff despite holding the number one shirt. He is valued at £8m, which would see the club make a profit after spending £4.3m to sign the Turkish international. Veteran Tom Heaton also commands very little, with the former Burnley star valued at just £200,000 – the lowest value in the squad.

Manchester United Goalkeeper Value Player Value Contract Expiration Andre Onana £26 million Jun 30, 2028 Altay Bayindir £8 million Jun 30, 2027 Tom Heaton £200,000 Jun 30, 2025

Defenders

De Ligt, Mazraoui and Yoro are retain their manager's faith

Moving onto the backline, and given that Amorim likes to play with three central defenders, most of the defenders may not feel like they are under any immediate pressure to leave the club due to how difficult it would be to replace them man-for-man all-in-one-go. However, their manager has only identified three players that will not be up for sale in this area of the pitch – Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and wonderkid Leny Yoro. These three are worth a combined £114m.

Among those defenders potentially free to leave, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot would bring in the most money. The latter is reportedly wanted by Real Madrid, who are willing to pay £45m despite his value being just £31m. Elsewhere, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's values have seen considerable drops due to their recent fitness issues. There are also some shocking numbers for Harry Maguire. The Englishman came to Old Trafford for a world-record fee but is now worth just 20% of the £80m Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bought him for.

Manchester United Defender Value Player Value Contract Expiration Matthijs de Ligt £48 million Jun 30, 2029 Lisandro Martinez £43 million Jun 30, 2027 Leny Yoro £42 million Jun 30, 2029 Diogo Dalot £31 million Jun 30, 2028 Noussair Mazraoui £24 million Jun 30, 2028 Luke Shaw £21 million Jun 30, 2027 Harry Maguire £16 million Jun 30, 2025 Tyrell Malacia £16 million Jun 30, 2026 Victor Lindelof £12 million Jun 30, 2025 Jonny Evans £2 million Jun 30, 2025

Midfielders

The likes of Antony and Casemiro have seen their value drop way below what they were signed for

With the exception of Kobbie Mainoo and new signing Manuel Ugarte, there are very few options in the middle of the park that Manchester United fans would say they absolutely want to keep. Even captain Bruno Fernandes could be at risk given his inconsistent efforts of late.

The once-dubbed 'Portuguese magnifico' is one of the highest-valued players still at the club, worth a whopping £49m, just £2m ahead of youngster Mainoo. However, it's further down the list where things get more shocking. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro arrived for £70 million during Ten Hag's first season. Yet now, he would only garner £11m thanks to his recent decline. United probably wouldn't expect to bring in anywhere near the amount they paid for the anchorman, but they would love to get him off their wage bill given he remains the highest earner at the club.

Manchester United Midfielder Value Player Value Contract Expiration Bruno Fernandes £49 million Jun 30, 2027 Kobbie Mainoo £47 million Jun 30, 2027 Manuel Ugarte £39 million Jun 30, 2029 Mason Mount £28 million Jun 30, 2028 Casemiro £11 million Jun 30, 2026 Christian Eriksen 7 million Jun 30, 2025

Attackers

£47m-rated Marcus Rashford is reportedly up for sale

If reports are to be believed, no one from the Red Devils' attack except Amad Diallo is safe from the chopping block, which means Marcus Rashford's future at his boyhood club is now at risk. The Englishman has seen his asking price reduced to just £40m, but Sofascore reckons he is worth at least £47m.

Rasmus Hojlund is currently United's highest-valued player, with the young Dane rated at £58m. While he still has plenty of potential, Amorim could look to leverage this fee in order to help bring in the already lethal Viktor Gyokeres, who he turned into a megastar at Sporting Lisbon.

Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee also have a fairly healthy price tag attached to their names, while the same cannot be said for Antony. The winger has quickly become one of the club's worst-ever signings and is now worth approximately £15m, £70m less than what he was signed for.

Manchester United Forwards Value Player Value Contract Expiration Rasmus Hojlund £58 million Jun 30, 2028 Marcus Rashford £47 million Jun 30, 2028 Joshua Zirkzee £43 million Jun 30, 2029 Alejandro Garnacho £39 million Jun 30, 2028 Amad Diallo £17 million Jun 30, 2025 Antony £15 million Jun 30, 2027

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 12/12/2024