Manchester United have just announced their squad to travel to Porto, and Mason Mount hasn't been included, while young midfielder Dan Gore has jetted off to Portugal with the team.

Mount picked up an injury against Tottenham Hotspur in the final minutes of the game, and the England international failed to train on Wednesday ahead of the match. The former Chelsea man has struggled to make an impact since signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford due to regular fitness problems, so being unavailable will be another disappointing blow.

Gore has become a bit of a forgotten man at United after unfortunately picking up an injury earlier this year. He's now returned to action, and Erik ten Hag as quickly acted by bringing him in to the senior squad.

Mount Left at Home as Gore Travels

Ten Hag has named his squad

Ten Hag has now announced his squad to face Porto in the Europa League on Thursday, with £250k-a-week earner Mount left at home after picking up a head injury. Young midfielder Gore, who is yet to make an impact in the senior squad, has been included...

Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Heaton, Onana. Defenders: Dalot, De Ligt, Evans, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui. Midfielders: Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Fernandes, Gore, Mainoo, Ugarte. Forwards: Amad, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Gore joined Port Vale on loan in January, but the youngster picked up an injury during his first game with his new club. After returning to United, Gore then dislocated his shoulder which required surgery, meaning he was unable to travel on United's pre-season tour to the United States.

According to Manchester Evening News, Gore was highly rated by ten Hag before his injury troubles, so it's easy to see why he's being thrown straight into the senior squad now he's proved his fitness. Gore captained United's U21s against Hertha Berlin on Tuesday, but he's already travelling with the first team for their game on Thursday.

It will be interesting to see the starting XI that ten Hag decides to go with against Porto after such a disappointing result at home to Spurs on the weekend. The Red Devils are going through a tricky spell, and it wouldn't be a shock to see a host of changes made.

Related Major Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount Injury Update Emerges at Man Utd Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has ben spotted in training ahead of their clash with Porto.

Man Utd Discussed Eddie Howe in Summer

Ten Hag is under pressure

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United were interested in appointing Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe earlier in the year. INEOS also admire Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter as the pressure ramps up on ten Hag to deliver results after a disappointing start to the season.

If ten Hag does get the boot, it will be interesting to see whether a move for Howe is explored. The Newcastle boss is understood to also be admired by England, so there could be a bit of competition to secure his signature. As it stands, ten Hag remains in charge for the trip to Porto on Thursday.