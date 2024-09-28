Key Takeaways Manchester United's players have been ranked by their performances in the 2024/25 season.

The 2024-25 season is a make-or-break one for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag. As the club enter a pivotal third year of the Dutchman's regime, his contract extension last summer does not offer him all that much security with rumours persisting that the new INEOS-led football operations team are not entirely satisfied with the Dutchman's work.

In order for his job to be stable, Ten Hag will need his players to step up for him over the course of the campaign. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to analyse who is doing exactly that by building our own power rankings to see how each Red Devil is holding up throughout the course of the campaign.

Key ranking factors

Goals and assists

Clean sheets

Other key statistics

Overall performance compared to others

Overall performance compared to expectations

In order for places to be listed, they have to have made at least one senior appearance during the 2024/25 season.

21-16

Altay Bayindir, Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Toby Collyer, Casemiro, Jonny Evans

Close

No one wants the misfortune of being last, but that is, unfortunately, what falls the way of Jonny Evans. However, this is largely down to the fact that the veteran defender has played just 22 minutes in all competitions. Just ahead of him is the most disappointing player thus far in Casemiro. The Brazilian seemed to start the season in fair form, but his disasterclass against Liverpool brought back memories of the season just gone. Not the performances of a man who is the club's top earner.

Toby Collyer comes in just ahead of the man he replaced against Liverpool, with a shaky showing at left-back in the Carabao Cup his only other game to this point. Rasmus Hojlund also features low down as he continues his comeback from injury. Antony's penalty against Barnsley helps him climb above a few others that maybe he would be expected to be below, while Altay Bayindir can boast a 100% clean sheet record after doing very little in the same cup fixture.

Manchester United Power Rankings 21-16 Rank Player 16. Altay Bayindir 17. Antony 18. Rasmus Hojlund 19. Toby Collyer 20. Casemiro 21. Jonny Evans

15-11

Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Harry Maguire

Close

In at number 15 sits Harry Maguire, who hasn't put much of a foot wrong thus far, but has looked the weak link out of the most senior figures at the heart of the defence at Old Trafford. New signing Manuel Ugarte is believed to be a solution for the aforementioned Casemiro, but Uruguayan has not yet started a Premier League game for the club.

Diogo Dalot received an 8/10 rating for his efforts last year, but has looked a shell of his former self while operating in his less comfortable position at left-back. He was most notably exposed by Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling, who ran the Portuguese international ragged before winning a penalty against him during United's win over Southampton.

Mason Mount started the season as a key part of his manager's high-pressing tactics, but again succumbed to fitness issues. Meanwhile, captain Bruno Fernandes has failed to live up to the 9/10 score he was handed last term, not helped by the fact he was also rewarded a new contract which sees him pocket £300,000-per-week.

Manchester United Power Rankings 15-11 Rank Player 11. Bruno Fernandes 12. Mason Mount 13. Diogo Dalot 14. Manuel Ugarte 15. Harry Maguire

10-6

Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo

Close

The world may be Kobbie Mainoo's oyster, but by the standards he has set in his early career, he has not quite met them this season. A hangover from a tireless breakthrough campaign and summer on international duty could be the root cause, so as the season progresses, he will be looking to dust off those cobwebs.

Defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have looked solid when together, keeping clean sheets against Southampton and Crystal Palace. Marcus Rashford is also back among the goals and looks a little more like his former self, even if it's still not quite the player he was two years ago. Finally, Christian Eriksen's mistake against FC Twente in Europe doesn't take away from the fact that the Dane has been impressive so far, with three goals already to his name.

Manchester United Power Rankings 10-6 Rank Player 6. Christian Eriksen 7. Marcus Rashford 8. Matthijs de Ligt 9. Lisandro Martinez 10. Kobbie Mainoo

5-1

Noussair Mazraoui, Alejandro Garnacho, Andre Onana, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo

Close

And so we reach the pinnacle of players at Old Trafford this term. There was plenty of pressure on Ivorian Amad Diallo to nail down a spot on United's right wing given how poor the alternative options have been in recent times. To his credit, the 22-year-old has done just that with his direct approach bound to strike fear in any opposing full-back.

While not a clinical number nine, Joshua Zirkzee's arrival has been met with plenty of positivity from fans for his ability to link up the play and his quick feet. These strengths have also further highlighted Hojlund's flaws. It has also been a season of redemption for Andre Onana. The Cameroonian was heavily critcisied throughout his debut year, but a penalty save against Southampton and one of the best double saves you'll see against Crystal Palace have underpinned his position of joint-first in the Premier League clean sheet standings.

Alejandro Garnacho just misses out on the top spot. The youngster has perhaps not started as many games as he may have liked, but his form mirrors that of when Cristiano Ronaldo swapped stepovers for goals in his early Old Trafford tenure. If the Argentine continues to show this maturity, he will only grab more goals and assists. However, he is pipped by Noussair Mazraoui, who has looked like an absolute bargain since his move from Bayern Munich. As effective further up the field as he is defensively, Ten Hag may have struck gold with the Moroccan.

Manchester United Power Rankings 5-1 Rank Player 1. Noussair Mazraoui 2. Alejandro Garnacho 3. Andre Onana 4. Joshua Zirkzee 5. Amad Diallo