Highlights Manchester United are preparing for a mass clearout when the summer transfer window opens, according to reports.

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after a poor season, and he remains the club's most valuable player despite a drop in performance.

United's squad is valued at around £846m, but 15 players are worth £25m or less, including Casemiro and Mason Mount.

It's been a season to forget for Manchester United, with little of note to cheer about as the 2023/24 term approaches its conclusion. No silverware, a drab effort in the Champions League, and certain to miss out on Europe's most prestigious club competition next season - it's fair to say things couldn't have been much worse for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's side, under their new ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, will be hoping that 2024/25 brings better fortunes to Old Trafford, but they are set for a substantial re-build to make that happen. Per the Telegraph, most of the United squad has been put up for sale as the Manchester club seek to return to the top of the Premier League.

There are likely to be several incomings as Ratcliffe looks to accomplish his goal, but also several outgoings. But how much is United's squad worth now, and how much of a war chest could they raise in the summer transfer window? BBC Sport have consulted the CIES Football Observatory to find out exactly that, taking age and contract length into account.

Marcus Rashford Still Most Valuable Player

Three players worth more than £90m according to estimates

Much has been said about Marcus Rashford's form this season for the Old Trafford club. After a phenomenal 2022/23 season which saw the England international notch 30 goals in all competitions, the winger was rewarded with a new contract and was expected to take his game to new heights. That, unfortunately, has not happened.

Just eight goals and five assists have fallen his way in 2023/24, and speculation has continued to mount that he could be sold in the summer transfer window. If that does happen, the Red Devils will get a pretty penny for his departure, as he is still United's most valuable player at £106m, despite his drop in value over the course of the season.

Related 5 Exciting Names Who Could Replace Marcus Rashford at Man United Amid Key Update Amid transfer speculation over Marcus Rashford's future, there have already been some very exciting players mooted to replace him at Old Trafford.

He is not the only man who is worth a significant sum, though, as United have two other players with a market value north of £90m. Both Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have boosted their values with big performances this season to make them the second and third most valuable players at the club. However, there is no chance that they will be sold in the summer, as they have been marked as untouchable along with Kobbie Mainoo, according to the Telegraph. The club will therefore have to raise the £185m they are worth by selling other players in the squad.

Manchester United Squad Value Player Contract End Age Estimated Value Marcus Rashford June 2028 26 £106m Rasmus Hojlund June 2029 21 £93m Alejandro Garnacho June 2028 19 £92m

Jadon Sancho Valued at £43m Despite Ten Hag Falling Out

Bruno Fernandes only the fifth most valuable Man Utd player

Speaking of Mainoo, the Carrington academy graduate is one of seven players worth between £40-70m. However, as previously mentioned, he will not be for sale, unlike the others in this category.

Although he has failed to impress since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2022, Antony still has a higher valuation than all but three players in the United squad. His contract, which runs until 2028, is a major reason why he is still worth such a substantial sum, despite his output of 11 goals and five assists being so underwhelming.

Diogo Dalot is then next in line, ahead of his compatriot and club captain Bruno Fernandes. The skipper recently cast doubt on his future at the club, saying that a decision will be made after the end of the season and Euro 2024. Nevertheless, reports suggest that it would be a surprise for United to part ways with the Portuguese international, despite a potential firesale looming at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No Manchester United player has more Premier League goal contributions than Bruno Fernandes in 2023/24 (17).

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Very Unlikely' to Sell £60m Star This Summer Manchester United are not expected to sanction Mason Mount's Old Trafford departure ahead of next season

Andre Onana has retained his value since joining from Inter Milan for a fee of £47.2m. And then, just ahead of Mainoo is Scott McTominay. Often utilised off the bench this season, the Scotland international has bagged seven goals this season. That has ensured he is valued at £46m, and with a potential sale reportedly looming, United could demand a significant sum for the box-to-box midfielder.

What will be most pleasing, though, is that Jadon Sancho has retained some value despite his falling out with Erik ten Hag. Currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, and shining against PSG, there is debate about whether he will leave the club at the end of the season. If he does, United could demand his value, which is estimated to be around £43m presently.

Manchester United Squad Value Player Contract End Age Estimated Value Antony June 2028 24 £63m Diogo Dalot June 2029 25 £61m Bruno Fernandes June 2027 29 £60m Andre Onana June 2029 28 £53m Scott McTominay June 2026 27 £46m Kobbie Mainoo June 2028 19 £45m Jadon Sancho June 2026 24 £43m

Fifteen Players Worth £25m or Less

Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount all see values drop

However, there are several established first team players who have seen their values drop exponentially compared to their purchase price. In total, 15 players are presently valued at £25m or less, as their worth has dropped due to a combination of their age, avaliability, and contract length.

Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount are both valued at £25m, and it will be the latter's market value which is particularly concerning. Bought for more than double that value from Chelsea in 2023, Mount has struggled with injuries in his debut season at Old Trafford, starting just seven games in all competitions and playing just 679 minutes. Fans will desperately want to see him maintain fitness from now on, not only to see his valuation increase, but also so that he can make a lasting impact in the team.

Casemiro, who is expected to depart United when the summer transfer window opens, is worth just a fraction of the £70m that was paid for him. Now 32, and with three years left on his current deal, he is only worth £24m in today's market, so the Red Devils are set to make a big loss on him.

Harry Maguire, bought for a record-breaking £80m from Leicester City, is now valued at just £14m, having been criticised regularly for poor defensive mistakes. Another player who could potentially leave in the summer, despite an upturn in form this season, United stand to make a huge loss on the centre-back.

Related Manchester United's 2023/24 Squad Ranked Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho all feature as GIVEMESPORT ranks Man United's players into five categories

Both Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane are now worth just £11m, which represents a huge loss for the club. The Premier League behemoths won't even recoup any money for the former, as he is expected to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, while time is running out to offer Varane a new deal.

The sheer number of players who have lost value is a bad sign for United. In total, their squad is worth around £846m, and if they want to bolster their budget for the summer, selling all of their deadwood won't bring in much at all to help them. It could take selling a star player like Rashford in order for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to conduct the rebuild he so desperately desires at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United Squad Value Player Contract End Age Estimated Value Lisandro Martinez June 2028 26 £25m Mason Mount June 2029 25 £25m Casemiro June 2027 32 £24m Luke Shaw June 2027 28 £18m Harry Maguire June 2026 31 £14m Victor Lindelof June 2025 29 £13m Anthony Martial June 2024 28 £11m Raphael Varane June 2024 30 £11m Tyrell Malacia June 2027 24 £10m Aaron Wan-Bissaka June 2025 26 £8m Altay Bayindir June 2028 26 £8m Amad Diallo June 2026 21 £7m Christian Eriksen June 2025 32 £7m Sofyan Amrabat N/A (on loan from Fiorentina) 27 N/A Willy Kambwala June 2025 19 £1m Jonny Evans June 2024 36 £0m