Manchester United are excited about the potential of academy prospects James Scanlon and Gabriele Biancheri, who have both enjoyed success on the international stage with their respective countries this month, according to The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have a proud history of developing their own talent and will look to continue on that trajectory under the new minority ownership of INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will take control of football operations behind the scenes.

Erik ten Hag has been under pressure throughout the 2023/24 season, but has blooded several youngsters into the starting lineup during his time at Old Trafford. Scanlon and Biancheri are hoping for their breakthrough into the first-team in the near future.

Scanlon and Biancheri enjoy international success

The duo are seen as exciting prospects at Man Utd

It wasn't just Manchester United's senior players that were away with their countries whilst on international duty this season. The Red Devils' academy starlets were also in action, looking to make a name for themselves as they make their way into the senior game.

Whilst Kobbie Mainoo made his debut for England in the Three Lions' 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil last weekend, James Scanlon was also making his international bow in Gibraltar's two-legged Nations League affair with Lithuania. The 17-year-old is beginning to breakthrough into Man Utd's U21 side and make a name for himself at Carrington. Despite his debut coming from the bench, Scanlon will hope to establish himself as a regular in Gibraltar's starting lineup imminently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have featured a homegrown player in every single matchday squad since October 1937.

Meanwhile, academy centre-forward Gabriele Biancheri also made an impression on the international stage, scoring the winner for Wales' U19 side against Belgium in a 1-0 friendly victory. The 17-year-old has generally been used in the Man Utd U18's this term, but is beginning to establish himself in the U21s as he progresses through the age groups.

The Daily Mail reports that Man Utd's academy lead, Nick Cox, is eager to push players up to higher age groups and test them in uncomfortable environments to get them first-team ready. Revewing the international break for the Red Devils' young talent, the report reads:

"Staff at the club were left bursting with pride to see 17-year-old James Scanlon win his senior debut for Gibraltar against Lithuania – the first United player to represent the nation – while Gabriele Biancheri, 17, scored the winner for Wales Under-19s against Belgium."

Man Utd's alternative academy prospects

Bendito Mandato and Shea Lacey are hoping for success at Old Trafford

Manchester United are excited about the packed amount of talent that the club currently possess in their academy. Scanlon and Biancheri are joined by Bendito Mandato and Shea Lacey in their battle to reach the first-team squad.

Mandato is currently tearing it up in the U18 Premier League, having scored five goals and registered two assists in five appearances for the Red Devils. The wideman has already made four appearances for the England U16 side.

Meanwhile, Lacey is also enjoying success out wide, having registered six goal contributions in eight appearances across domestic and European youth competitions. The Liverpool-born starlet is hoping to establish himself at his hometown club's arch-rivals in the coming years.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 28-03-24.