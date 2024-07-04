Highlights Manchester United are set to make nearly a quarter of its workforce redundant.

The cost-cutting move aims to save tens of millions, redirecting funds to bolster the first-team squad.

Erik ten Hag signed a new deal to stay at Old Trafford until 2026.

Manchester United staff have been left ‘stunned and shocked’ by the club’s decision to make almost a quarter of its workforce redundant, journalist David Ornstein has claimed.

The situation was reportedly ‘deeply unpleasant’ for United staff after the club undertook a wide-scale cost review, which recommended cuts across all departments.

According to MailOnline, in a series of meetings earlier this week, Man United staff were given the unpleasant news that up to 250 employees would be losing their jobs.

United commissioned a cost review after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS purchased a minority stake in the club in January.

The Red Devils underwent multiple changes in their recruitment team, with sporting director Dan Ashworth joining recently after ending his four-month gardening leave.

MailOnline suggests United’s move to make staff redundant was driven by two main factors. Firstly, INEOS’ arrival has shifted the priority to enhancing the performance of the first team at Old Trafford.

Secondly, the anticipated savings from these cost-cutting measures are expected to run into the tens of millions, with the funds redirected to bolster Erik ten Hag’s squad.

United Sackings Branded ‘Brutal’

‘There was silence in the room’

Ornstein, on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, described the atmosphere at Man United, branding the situation ‘deeply unpleasant’ for staff members:

“A pretty brutal one. [...] It was a situation that won't have gone down well with many of the staff. There was a meeting, and it sounds like there was silence in the room. “A lot of people were stunned and shocked and disappointed and worried, because this is their livelihoods and so deeply unpleasant. “It wouldn't have been nice for Jean-Claude Blanc, the interim chief executive, who had to deliver the news.”

According to MailOnline, last year, United had ‘by far the biggest’ staff of any club in the Premier League, with 1,112 members as of 30 June 2023.

United reportedly felt that the ‘staffing operation needs to be leaner and more agile’ after receiving criticism over the poor structure of the club in recent years.

The Red Devils are keen to bounce back under new ownership as they target five marquee signings in the transfer window, including a new centre-back and central striker.

A series of lacklustre transfer windows has set United back in the race for major titles, as Ratcliffe was vocal about adopting a new policy after his takeover, focusing on finding young, promising stars.

Ten Hag Signs New Deal

Extension until 2026

Erik ten Hag has extended his Man United contract as first-team manager until June 2026, GMS reported previously.

After winning the vote of confidence last month, the Dutchman was confirmed to stay in charge of the club for the foreseeable future, despite a poor Premier League campaign.

An injury-hit season saw United finish eighth on a negative goal difference, while an FA Cup victory against Manchester City and the development of starlets Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund were the only highlights of Ten Hag’s second year in charge.

Despite holding talks with several other candidates, United ultimately showed trust in Ten Hag after a lengthy end-of-season review.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.