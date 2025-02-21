In an attempt to put an end to the leaking of information, Manchester United have launched an investigation into the Old Trafford leaks, according to the Telegraph. Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada is said to be leading this inquiry.

Members of staff at the club have been warned in an email that they face being sacked if found to be leaking vital information, with the wrongdoing put down as 'gross misconduct'. However, the irony is that the email relating to snuffing out information leaks at the club has itself been leaked.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been heavily criticised for the cost-cutting measures he has put in place over his tenure at the club to date, but the British billionaire has certainly shown he is willing to be ruthless to get the results he desires. Further cutbacks and redundancies could still be on the horizon.

Related Man United Should Have Signed £100m Arsenal Star, says Neil Warnock The former Sheffield United and Crystal Palace manager has been critical of the Red Devils' transfer policy.

Omar Berrada's 580-Word Email to Man Utd Staff

The club are looking to stamp down on leaks

With potential cutbacks coming to further drive down the expenditure of the club, Berrada urged staff to keep information to themselves and not spread outside the organisation. 'Additional measures' were mentioned in the 580-word correspondence, which read in part:

"Anyone disclosing information outside of the club is breaching their obligations of confidentiality, and we are very clear that this will be considered gross misconduct. "To protect the club and its colleagues, additional measures are being put in place to prevent future breaches of confidentiality and also identify any persons responsible."

Per the Telegraph's report, government guidance states that any employee can be dismissed for 'gross misconduct'. The email was said to have been sent earlier in the week but is now public knowledge, which will no doubt frustrate those in charge at Old Trafford.

A meeting is reported to be set for Monday, with further plans to increase revenues while reducing costs, after it was revealed earlier in the week that the Red Devils had to spend £14.5 million to sack Erik ten Hag and relieve Dan Ashworth of his duties earlier in the season.