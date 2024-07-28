Highlights Manchester United continue to be linked with forward players this summer

Manchester United are not currently in the market for another striker following the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been one of the busier Premier League teams so far this transfer window with the high profile arrivals of Zirkzee and 18-year-old Lille central defender Leny Yoro. They continue to be linked with a number of other players, including Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

United boss Erik ten Hag will be desperate to see improvements in his team after last season’s disappointing eighth-placed finish in the Premier League. Their FA Cup triumph secured the Manchester club a spot in next term’s Europa League, but their league form was far from consistent.

Man Utd Unlikely to Sign Another Forward

They have already signed Zirkzee from Bologna

Attack is no longer United’s priority in the transfer window following the arrival of Zirkzee earlier in the summer, according to Sheth. This comes despite injury concerns for 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund, who limped off in United’s pre-season friendly against Arsenal with a suspected hamstring injury.

Sheth indicated it would likely take outgoings in forward areas for United to change their stance on further incomings. Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri are the key names linked with moves away from the club at this stage.

The Sky Sports reporter told GiveMeSport:

“United have watched Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and they’re admirers of them. The information that I’ve got, once Zirkzee came in, it was very unlikely that United were going to strengthen again in that area. “They’ve got other areas they need to focus on and spend their budget on. However, if there were to be departures in the forward line, for example Jadon Sancho or Facundo Pellistri, then there is a chance United could go back into the market to try and bring in another forward player.”

Pellistri Linked With Move to Greece

Panathinaikos are eager to sign the forward

22-year-old Uruguayan forward Pellistri is one of the names linked with a move away from United this summer. According to reports in Greece, Athens-based side Panathinaikos are eager to sign the youngster.

Outlet Prasinoforos.gr claims the Greek side are eager to sign Pellistri on a permanent deal, despite initial reports of a potential loan. Should a loan be the only way forward, the article suggests they will ask for a mandatory purchase option.

Facundo Pellistri 2023/24 stats for Man Utd across all competitions Stat: Appearances 29 Goals 2 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,588

Pellistri is currently under contract at United until 2025, with the option of a further year. He joined the Red Devils from Uruguayan side Club Atletico Penarol in October 2020, and he’s had numerous loan spells in Spain at Alaves and Granada.

The forward has represented United at youth levels, and he made his competitive senior debut for the club in January 2023. He has now amassed 24 first team appearances for the Manchester club.

