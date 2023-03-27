Manchester United defender Harry Maguire won't want to continue sitting on the bench at Old Trafford, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 30-year-old hasn't been a regular under Erik ten Hag this season, and Taylor can now see him leaving the Red Devils in the summer because of his lack of game time.

Man United transfer news — Harry Maguire

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that United could be open to letting Maguire go in the next transfer window.

As per Transfermarkt, the England international has made just five Premier League starts in the current campaign, so he's clearly not one of the first names on the team sheet.

According to The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain are now lining up a £50m move for Maguire.

Given how much he's struggled at Old Trafford this season, though, it'd be a bit of a surprise if a club of PSG's stature came in for him in the summer.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Harry Maguire's Man United future?

Taylor can see Maguire moving on at the end of the season after losing his place in United's team.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's not going to want to sit on the bench and I can very much see him moving on in the summer, amicably. It's a shame that it hasn't worked out, but I think he can't argue with the fact that when Lisandro Martínez and [Raphaël] Varane are on song, he won't be in the team."

Will Harry Maguire continue to be on the bench if he stays at Man United?

That looks like the most likely scenario, as Martínez and Varane have both been fantastic for United.

Martínez's average of 1.8 tackles per Premier League game this season is the highest among all of the Red Devils' central defenders (via WhoScored). As for Varane, he's in the top five players at Old Trafford for aerials won after recording an average of 1.5.

Ultimately, it's not hard to see why Martínez and Varane are Ten Hag's first-choice centre-halves at this moment in time.

Maguire, whose on a contract worth £200,000 a week at United, according to Salary Sport, faces a real challenge getting back in the team. Therefore, a transfer in the summer really does look possible.

However, you suspect that United will not get anything close to the £80m they paid Leicester City for the Three Lions star back in 2019, as reported by BBC Sport.