Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt "can't run" and it is proving to be a big issue for new head coach Ruben Amorim, according to ESPN pundit Craig Burley.

Amorim picked up his first win in charge at the second time of asking as the Red Devils beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday night, but it was far from straightforward.

Despite taking the lead after just 48 seconds through Alejandro Garnacho, United found themselves behind after 23 minutes following a quickfire double from the Norwegian visitors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt has a pass success rate of 92.8% in the Premier League this season.

The second goal was particularly bad from a United point of view, with Philip Zinckernagel having too much power and speed for Tyrell Malacia - making his first appearance in 18 months after injury - with neither Lisandro Martinez - who Amorim was visibly furious with - nor De Ligt offering any other before the Bodo/Glimt star fired into Andre Onana's far corner.

ESPN pundit Burley was particularly unimpressed with De Ligt's part in the goal, saying:

"What do we know? We know that De Ligt can't run, he's not the quickest. Those balls over the top of the left side, the centre-back gets caught out, then he struggles to get across and help because of his mobility."

The £39m summer signing hasn't had the easiest of starts to his career at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international didn't make his first start for the club until the start of September, and even then he was criticised by Gary Lineker for his performance.

Since then, he has also been criticised by the Dutch media for his displays for his country, with one outlet suggesting that his international career should be over, while he has seen the manager who signed him in Erik ten Hag be sacked and leave the club.

De Ligt will be hoping that he can be a mainstay of Amorim's back three at United, but with Leny Yoro to come back from injury his place his far from safe as things stand.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt and WhoScored - correct as of 29-11-24.