Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst probably doesn't have a future at Old Trafford, journalist Steve Bates has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Bates thinks Erik ten Hag does rate the player, he can't see him staying at the Red Devils beyond this season.

Man United transfer news — Wout Weghorst

According to Football Insider, United won't sign Weghorst permanently in the summer.

The 30-year-old is currently at the Manchester club on loan, joining from Burnley in January to give Ten Hag's side a boost up front.

One report from the Daily Mirror claims that Weghorst is earning around £120,000 a week at Old Trafford, double his wages at Turf Moor.

Considering that and the fact that United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, it's easy to see why the Dutchman wanted to cut short his loan spell at Besiktas and join the Red Devils during the winter transfer window.

What has Steve Bates said about Wout Weghorst and Man United?

Bates doubts Weghorst will still be a United player next season, highlighting some of the weaknesses in his game.

When asked if the former Wolfsburg striker has a future at Old Trafford, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't think so, no. It's quite clear that Ten Hag likes him, but I think, at the moment, he's just doing a filling-in job. He's not really a centre-forward, is he?

"The criticism of him is he's not great in the air for a six-foot seven-inch player, he doesn't hold the ball up brilliantly in the attacking positions, and he doesn't score goals. So when you add all that together, he's kind of on the back foot straight away."

Should Man United sign Wout Weghorst permanently?

As a back-up player, Weghorst isn't the worst signing United could make this summer. He's someone who Ten Hag obviously trusts, he now knows the club, and shouldn't cost too much money given that Burnley have been happy to loan him out on two occasions.

Going forward, though, the Premier League outfit probably need a more prolific forward if they want to start winning the biggest honours in football again.

Last month, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs informed GIVEMESPORT that United "really like" Napoli's Victor Osimhen. Looking at his goal record this season, he could be perfect for them.

As per Transfermarkt, the Nigeria international has registered over 20 times in the current campaign. Ultimately, someone like him needs to be United's priority this summer.