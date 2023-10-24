Highlights Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is unlikely to leave Old Trafford in January.

Erik ten Hag has recently restored the 30-year-old to his Red Devils side in Premier League fixtures against Brentford and Sheffield United.

Maguire turned down a potential move to West Ham United in August.

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire may not leave Old Trafford in January, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides his verdict on a mistake made by Erik ten Hag in his recent team selections.

The Red Devils defender could have left the Manchester giants during the summer transfer window but opted to remain at the club despite seeing limited minutes on the pitch.

Maguire has been a divisive figure since signing for Man Utd in 2019 but has now headed into his fifth season with the Premier League giants despite no longer being a nailed-on starter. Speculation has persisted over his future, even with the winter transfer market over two months from opening.

Maguire’s future at Man Utd is uncertain

Maguire endured a tumultuous summer at Manchester United, having already been dropped from ten Hag’s regular starting lineup during the 2022/23 campaign. The 53-year-old decided to strip the centre-back of the captaincy during the off-season, handing it to teammate Bruno Fernandes instead.

Maguire revealed in a statement that he was disappointed but accepted the decision and remained determined to fight for his place and succeed at Old Trafford. However, the Dutch head coach had different ideas, with the England international's sale during the summer transfer window a genuine possibility.

West Ham United had hoped to secure Maguire's services heading into the final weeks of the market. However, a £30m deal to join David Moyes’ side at the London Stadium broke down, with the 30-year-old choosing to remain in Manchester and fight for his place there. Since then, Maguire has made sporadic appearances in ten Hag’s side, though he has been restored to the starting lineup in recent Premier League victories over Brentford and Sheffield United. Maguire also started and scored in Man Utd's 1-0 Champions League victory over Copenhagen on Tuesday evening.

The former Leicester City man has been handed the opportunity to nail down a place in the side following the recent injury issues of Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd’s chances of signing a new centre-back during the winter transfer window depend on Martinez’s fitness and the likelihood of Maguire being sold.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 2(2) 4(2) 5 6(2) 3(1) Average rating 6.57 6.58 6.17 6.28 6.77 Aerial duels won per game 2.3 1.2 0.2 0.4 2.3 Tackles per game 0.5 0.8 1.4 0.6 0.8 Interceptions per game 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.5 0.8 Stats according to WhoScored

Jones feels that Maguire’s departure in January is unlikely, with the club struggling for stability. The journalist also feels ten Hag made a mistake by dropping the centre-back after his impressive performance in their 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Crystal Palace last month. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think Maguire will end up leaving in January. I know many people are reporting to the contrary that he will. I'm not saying it's impossible, but I just feel like we're in a moment when Man Utd are struggling for stability anywhere. They don't have the money to go and strengthen that area of the pitch, even if the Sir Jim Ratcliffe investment has moved forward by the time we get to January, is it going to move on far enough that United can suddenly sign a top-level centre-back? I doubt it. So, I think United should be pleased with the fact that Maguire has managed to get himself in some sort of form. “I think that ten Hag made a mistake when Maguire played the Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace and did well when they won 3-0 but then three days later left him out of the team when United lost 1-0. I felt he missed an opportunity there to build on that Maguire moment. Since then, Maguire has gone in for two league games, seen the whole thing out, and they've come through it.”

Man Utd’s Maguire alternatives

There’s no doubt that Manchester United have had a centre-back on their transfer shortlist for some time as they consider their options. According to Football Insider, United must pay Crystal Palace £60m to secure the signing of England international Marc Guehi. However, it is believed Guehi is unwilling to move clubs during the winter transfer window as he wants regular football ahead of England’s Euro 2024 campaign next summer.

Meanwhile, 90min report that Manchester United have observed Girona right-back Arnau Martinez this season. The Spain U21 defender can also play in central defence, though United will face competition from Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid for his signature.

Romano has also claimed that OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, Benfica’s Antonio Silva and Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio are on the club’s transfer shortlist.

Therefore, it’s clear that Manchester United are interested in bolstering their centre-back department. But their ability to shift Maguire out of Old Trafford remains to be seen as we draw ever closer to the winter transfer window’s opening on 1st January.

