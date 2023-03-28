Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has a fantastic relationship with Erik ten Hag, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

While the 25-year-old is yet to sign a new contract, Sheth says he loves the Red Devils and is getting on really well with his current manager.

Man United contract news — Marcus Rashford

Last month, transfer insider Dean Jones informed GIVEMESPORT that Rashford putting pen to paper on a fresh deal worth less than £200,000 a week isn't an option.

The above comes after the Mail on Sunday claimed that United have introduced a £200,000-a-week salary cap at Old Trafford, which is the amount of money Rashford is currently earning, according to Spotrac.

His existing contract expires next year and he's not a player Ten Hag will want to lose.

The England international has been in incredible form under the Dutchman this season, scoring 27 goals in 44 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Marcus Rashford, Erik ten Hag, and Man United?

Sheth says Rashford enjoys a great relationship with Ten Hag and has suggested that the forward doesn't want to leave United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I don't think there are any noises to suggest that he wants to leave. That should be noted here. He loves Man United. The relationship he has with Erik ten Hag, by all accounts, is absolutely fantastic.

"He's bringing the best out of him; he's playing his best football of his career. So from a footballing perspective, there's no reason why Rashford wants to leave, but I think he wants to get the best deal for him and you can't blame him for that."

Should Marcus Rashford leave Man United?

No. As Sheth mentioned, he's currently playing the best football of his career. Why leave an environment you're thriving in for somewhere else and risk regressing?

Under Ten Hag, United also look to be heading in the right direction, already winning one piece of silverware this season. With how things are going, you'd expect them to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League, too.

If he wants to stay in England as well, there probably aren't too many options for him. As someone who loves United and has come through the club's youth system, a move to one of the Red Devils' rivals like Manchester City or Liverpool surely can't be on the table.

Ultimately, Rashford shouldn't leave Old Trafford and probably won't when you consider all of the above.