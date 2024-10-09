Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has provided an update with regard to his return to fitness, posting a video of himself running on a treadmill on his Instagram story, with the caption 'on the way back'.

Yoro signed for United from Lille this summer in a blockbuster £52.2 million deal, but is yet to feature in a competitive fixture for the Red Devils. The 18-year-old sustained an ankle injury during a pre-season game against Arsenal in Los Angeles, ruling him out of action for several months.

However, it appears the starlet could be close to a comeback on the pitch, posting a video demonstrating his return to running to his 829,000 Instagram followers. While the forecast suggests he won't feature for Erik ten Hag's team until next month, this encouraging update will come as good news to United fans, who have endured a miserable start to the new campaign.

The defender could be close to a return

Completing a big-money switch to the Premier League, Yoro would've been itching to get going and establish himself in the English top flight. However, the Frenchman suffered a major setback in one of his first outings in a United shirt, forced off through injury just 35 minutes into an encounter with Arsenal across the pond.

The initial diagnosis was a short-term spell on the sidelines, but it quickly emerged that the issue was 'a lot more worrying' for United than first anticipated. Filmed in a protective boot at the end of July, fears amongst the Red Devils supporter base grew, and it was confirmed that the youngster may not return until as late as November.

Thus, a self-published video of Yoro on a treadmill will make for delightful viewing for the United faithful. Thoughts around how he can be integrated into this vulnerable Ten Hag defence can begin to be discussed as his return grows closer.

Defensive frailties have been a theme in the north-west side's performances so far this season, so having their talented young defender return to action would be a welcome boost. Ten Hag has opted to deploy Matthijs de Ligt next to Lisandro Martínez most frequently in Yoro's absence, with both players flattering to deceive so far this campaign.

The option of Yoro may lessen the need to utilise the likes of Harry Maguire and Johnny Evans, and thus Ten Hag will be hopeful that his team's defensive fortunes can improve.

Yoro's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.29 Tackles Per 90 1.21 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.48

Bent Sends United Warning About Tuchel

The pundit believes the German would be the wrong appointment

Ten Hag may ultimately not be granted the opportunity to work with Yoro, as the pressure on his position as United boss grows hotter. The dismal start to the season has prompted concerns from the club's hierarchy, and links to replacement managers have begun to circulate.

Thomas Tuchel has been one of the most prominent names touted as a successor to Ten Hag, but talkSPORT pundit and former Tottenham striker Darren Bent is sceptical of the potential appointment. Bent has warned United that the German's eagerness to operate with more power and have greater involvement in recruitment doesn't align with the club's preferred structure, and thus they should refrain from giving the ex-Chelsea boss the job.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 09/10/2024